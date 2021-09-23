Marin County and a Saudi prince are competing for same desalination plants

Marin County could face critically low water supplies next summer, with its reservoirs depleted, if California sees another dry winter amid already dire drought conditions.

To prepare for the worst, Marin Municipal Water District is exploring leasing or purchasing desalination plants, said Emma Detwiler, a spokesperson for the agency.

In its search for equipment, the district is reportedly competing with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. The prince is also on the hunt for a desalination plant for his $500 billion mega-city Neom, which is currently under construction, the Marin Independent Journal first reported.

When Neom is completed on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastline, the city is expected to be about the size of the state of Maryland, and it will be dependent on water pulled from the sea.

Marin Water estimates desalination plants could provide 5.4 million gallons of water per day to supplement its existing supplies.

"The cost is estimated to be $35 million, and would be covered through a combination of financing and grants," said Detwailer, noting the cost estimate is for renting.

The district has reached out to three companies — Suez in France, Osmoflo in Australia and Seven Seas in Florida — regarding availability and delivery timelines.

Paul Sellier, the water district's operations director, told the Independent Journal that bin Salman is also talking to Osmoflo.

"It's kind of an interesting angle to this whole story," Sellier said.

Marin Water is also considering increasing its water supplies with a pipeline that would be built across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and carry water purchased from agricultural producers in the Sacramento Valley to the county.

Detwailer said this option is preferred over the desalination plants as its "cost to supply relationship is better," but the district also wanted to explore other options.

The first major water district in the Bay Area to declare a water shortage emergency, Marin Municipal Water District serves about 20,000 residents. It started imposing restrictions on customers in April.

As of Tuesday, the district's reservoirs were at 35% capacity. "This time last year, we had 67% capacity and the average for this date is 71%," Detwailer noted. "If we have another very dry winter, our supplies could be critically low by next summer. Conserving water helps to extend our limited supply and we are encouraging our customers to do all they can do save water."

Neom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.