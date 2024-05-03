Marin County teacher dead day after arrest in sexual assault case, investigators say

A Marin County teacher’s body was pulled from the Pacific Ocean one day after he was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a student, investigators said Thursday.

Darren Michael Smith was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after rescue crews found him near the Point Reyes National Seashore, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

“The subject had been recently arrested and was facing filed criminal charges,” officials said Thursday in a Facebook post announcing the suspected drowning.

According to authorities, the 55-year-old Fairfax man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

He was a Mill Valley Unified School District employee.

He reportedly was hired in 2013 and taught music for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade.

He’d previously worked for 13 years as a music teacher for the Alameda Unified School District

An investigation began March 28 after district staff reported suspicious activity and placed Smith on administrative leave.

“The district has zero tolerance for any behavior that compromises the safety or well-being of our students,” district officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Marin County Superior Court records show Smith was going to be charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child and one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child.

He’d be held at the Marin County jail, where his bail had been set at $200,000. Court records show he posted bail sometime Wednesday.

About 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, authorities received a 911 call regarding a surfer who’d been washed out to sea at Drakes Beach on Point Reyes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the surfer was last seen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. His surfboard washed ashore about 1 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies and search crews converged on the area.

About 5:30 p.m., they found “a lifeless body” floating about 2.5 miles northwest of Drakes Beach’s parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew retrieved Smith and he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday and an exact cause of death is pending.

The Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with information to dial 415-479-2311.

