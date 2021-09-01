Subscribe

Evacuations lifted after Lassen fire burns north of San Rafael

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 1, 2021, 4:22PM


Residents were allowed to return home Wednesday evening after an afternoon fire forced evacuations in a hillside neighborhood north of San Rafael.

The fire burned in the area of Mt. Lassen Road in Lucas Valley and all evacuations were lifted just after 6 p.m., according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was no longer spreading as of 5:45 p.m. after burning 30 acres, according to the Marin County Fire Department. Firefighters contained 80% of its perimeter.

Just after 3 p.m., the San Rafael Fire Department reported the fire was burning up slope in an open area and away from structures

An evacuation order was put in place for the area along and north of Lucas Valley Road, between Las Gallinas Avenue and Bridgegate Drive.

Evacuation warnings also were issued for other areas within the immediate vicinity.

White smoke was visible in the hillside west of Highway 101 and aircraft was called in to battle the fire. All aircraft has been released from the scene, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

A cause remains under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

