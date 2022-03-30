Marin County house collapses after storm

A home that was under construction on a steep Marin County hillside collapsed into a pile of rubble early Tuesday, officials said.

The Ross Valley Fire Department responded to the scene of the collapsed home on Pine Drive in Fairfax just before 4 a.m. The home was unoccupied, and no one was injured. The fire department told reporters that no other details were available.

Ross Valley Firefighters responded to the scene of a residential structure collapse on Pine Drive in Fairfax (Marin... Posted by Ross Valley Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The Marin Independent Journal reported that the building "collapsed in place" due to a retaining wall failure. A preliminary investigation revealed that the recent rains soaked the soil and loosened the hillside under the retaining wall, the newspaper said.

The wettest storm since the start of the year swept the Bay Area Sunday night into Monday. A rain gauge in Fairfax recorded 1.69 inches of rain over the course of two days, according to the National Weather Service.