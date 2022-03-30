Subscribe

Marin County house collapses after storm

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
March 30, 2022, 1:29PM
Updated 8 minutes ago

A home that was under construction on a steep Marin County hillside collapsed into a pile of rubble early Tuesday, officials said.

The Ross Valley Fire Department responded to the scene of the collapsed home on Pine Drive in Fairfax just before 4 a.m. The home was unoccupied, and no one was injured. The fire department told reporters that no other details were available.

Ross Valley Firefighters responded to the scene of a residential structure collapse on Pine Drive in Fairfax (Marin...

Posted by Ross Valley Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The Marin Independent Journal reported that the building "collapsed in place" due to a retaining wall failure. A preliminary investigation revealed that the recent rains soaked the soil and loosened the hillside under the retaining wall, the newspaper said.

The wettest storm since the start of the year swept the Bay Area Sunday night into Monday. A rain gauge in Fairfax recorded 1.69 inches of rain over the course of two days, according to the National Weather Service.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette