Marin County is first in Bay Area to limit outdoor watering with mandatory rules

The Marin Municipal Water District is imposing more mandatory water restrictions on residents, with the goal of reducing overall water use in the district by 40%.

The water district's board voted Tuesday night to limit spray irrigation to two days per week and drip irrigation to three days per week. All swimming pools and spas must be covered to limit evaporation.

These restrictions come after the district was the first water agency in the Bay Area last month to declare a water shortage emergency amid a looming drought. The board voted on April 20 to introduce several restrictions, including bans on car washing, power washing of houses and flooding gutters.

In February, the district adopted a resolution calling for voluntary conservation, but the board has been pushing for more drastic measures as the water outlook for the year ahead is grim. The district's total reservoir storage volume as of May 4 is 50.17% of total storage.

Seventy-five percent of the district's water supply depends on rainfall across the the county's watershed; the remaining 25% is imported from the Sonoma County Water Agency, according to the district. In the current water year, running from July 1, 2020, to May 4, 2021, the district has received a mere 20.62 inches of rainfall; that's 40% of the district's average of 50.78 inches for the same time period. It's the second-lowest rainfall total for the district's watershed in the last 90 years, according to the district.

Below is a complete list of water-use restrictions for the district. You can also find these online.

-Spray irrigation limited to no more than two days per week.

-Drip irrigation to no more than three days per week.

-Pools and spas must be covered.

-Car washing at home is banned. If you need to wash a vehicle, use a carwash that recycles water.

-No power washing homes or businesses.

-Washing driveways or sidewalks is prohibited.

-Watering outdoors between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. is prohibited.

-Flooding gutters is prohibited.

-Leaks must be fixed within 48 hours of being discovered.

-Garden hoses must have a shutoff nozzle.

-Beginning May 20, golf course irrigation is restricted to greens and tees.

-No watering grass on public medians.

-Potable water can't be used for dust control, sewer flushing or street cleaning.

-Refilling or topping off decorative fountains isn't allowed.