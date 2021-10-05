Marin County man identified as motorcyclist who died from injuries from Sonoma Coast crash

A Marin County motorcyclist who died from injuries suffered in a Saturday morning crash on the Sonoma Coast was riding just ahead of his daughter when his bike went down on a curve in Highway 1.

But even though Anna Sottile saw the whole thing, she said it’s still unclear what caused her father, Joseph Calavano, 74, to head straight when he should have veered to the left, she said Tuesday.

Like hundreds of other bikers headed northbound with them toward Jenner and the turn inland on River Road, they were traveling around 20 mph when she saw her dad, a stunned look on his face, run off the road toward an embankment south of Wright Hill Road and Carlevaro Way, Sottile said.

A clump of vegetation got caught up in his front wheel and stopped the bike suddenly, catapulting her father off the motorcycle. The bike then became airborne itself, slamming into the back of his head and landing on top of him once he hit ground.

Calavano, a San Rafael resident, suffered major head trauma in the incident.

Sottile said she and a friend helped get the bike off of him while waiting for help to arrive. Calavano was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and died of his injuries on Sunday, a full day after he was taken off life support, she said.

The crash happened while Calavano was riding with hundreds of other motorcyclists in the Rip City Riders’ Chilly Billy Fun Run fundraiser from the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

Sotille said her father was tested for heart attack and stroke, and both were negative. Nor was he under the influence of anything. But she wondered if he just spaced for a moment and was caught by surprise by the curve in the road.

“I’m so in shock,” Sottile said. “I’m devastated. I can’t believe it.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expense has been set up under the name Help Family of Joe Calavano Funeral Expenses.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi Contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.