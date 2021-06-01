Marin County man is attempting to kayak alone from Sausalito to Hawaii

With COVID restrictions loosened and vaccinations on the rise, it seems like everyone from the Bay Area is planning a trip to Hawaii this summer. But for one man, he won't travel there by plane.

Instead, Cyril Derreumaux will kayak from Fort Baker to Waikiki Beach, a journey stretching more than 2,400 nautical miles in treacherous Pacific Ocean waters. Oh, and he's doing it alone.

Derreumaux started his journey Monday. It should take about two months.

The French native has been living in California for 12 years and has completed hundreds of impressive trips in that time, including a rowing race from Monterey, Calif. to Oahu, Hawaii in 2016. During that trip, he was on a rowboat with three teammates and they earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest crossing in that distance.

Derreumaux told KTVU he was embarking on the trip, which has only been completed once before in a solo kayak in 1987, to challenge himself, "Being alone, is just very different," he told KTVU. " I have to be self-aware all of the time, what's going on mentally, physically. The weather the electronics, the boat evolution, seasickness, sleep deprivation, food nutrition, hydration. There's so much I have to think so I have to be self-aware at all times."

Fans can follow along with his trip through his website solokayaktohawaii.com.