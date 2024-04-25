Authorities identified the man who died last weekend after his motorcycle crashed into a fence and utility pole off a rural road near the border of Marin and Sonoma counties.

Marco Hernandez Castellanos, 53, of Citrus Heights, was riding a Suzuki GSX-R 1000 bike with a group of motorcyclists just before 2:17 p.m. when he lost control of the sport-style bike and went left off Tomales Petaluma Road, just east of Twin Bridge Road, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Bystanders immediately performed medical aid on Hernandez, who came off the motorcycle during the crash and was unconscious.

The California Highway Patrol-Santa Rosa and medical personnel responded to the collision and found Hernandez was in sudden cardiac arrest. Paramedics performed life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at 2:41 p.m.

The Marin County Coroner was scheduled to perform an autopsy Tuesday. The cause and manner of death will be determined after both the coroner and CHP have concluded their investigations, the release said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.