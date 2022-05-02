Marin County teacher taught class while drunk and high, police say

A teacher at Terra Linda High School in Marin County was arrested last week after allegedly teaching class while under the influence of alcohol, prescription drugs and cannabis, KRON reported.

The teacher, 46-year-old Teagen Leonhart, was held in Marin County Jail and charged with public intoxication and child endangerment following her arrest Wednesday.

She was responsible for 53 students during her workday and had taught classes all morning, KRON reported.

When police arrived at the campus after receiving a call from school administrators at 11:51 a.m., they said that Leonhart initially denied being drunk, but tests and evaluations showed otherwise.

"She consented to a preliminary alcohol screening test which showed she was more than three times the legal limit (if she was driving a vehicle). When confronted with the results of the test, she admitted to consuming some alcohol that morning," San Rafael Police Department Lt. Dan Fink told KRON.

Because of her intoxication level, an officer determined that “Leonhart was unable to care for the safety of the children while they were in her classroom,” Fink said.