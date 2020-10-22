Marin County testing wastewater for coronavirus

Marin County is looking for the coronavirus in a surprising place: wastewater.

People infected with COVID-19 shed the virus in their feces, and wastewater sampling can gauge the overall prevalence of inefection in a community and identify an outbreak before individuals display symptoms.

The county started collecting samples from wastewater treatment plants in August and sending them to researchers at UC Berkeley to analyze in a lab.

The samples are pulled from plants that serve a specific area or multiple regions, and if they test positive for a high level of COVID-19, the city can put together a testing plan for individuals living in that area.

"We can use this to identify the virus in an area before any individuals test positive," said Rochelle Ereman, the community epidemiology program manager for the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services.

The county launched the effort at San Quentin State Prison, where hundreds of prisoners were infected in a major outbreak over the summer. Now, the county tests at 10 additional sites: Ross Valley; Corte Madera; San Rafael; the Canal area of San Rafael; Tiburon and Belvedere; Terra Linda and Marinwood; the Sausalito-Marin City Sanitary District; Marin City; Novato; and Southern Marin, including Mill Valley, Tamalpais Valley, Alto, Altamonte and Richardson Bay.

San Rafael's Canal neighborhood saw a spike in cases over the summer, and Ereman said wastewater sampling identified when cases were declining.

At San Quentin, they have been able to pull samples from wastewater associated with individual buildings, and while the project started after the prison's major outbreak, Ereman said they were able to recently identify a "blip" in cases.

The work at the Marin County prison also shows how it's possible to hone in on a specific place.

"We started with San Quentin because it was a confined place," said Ereman. "This could be used at schools, small buildings, large buildings, community areas, skilled nursing homes. It can help us look at our highest-concern, highest-risk communities."

Jason Dow, general manager of the Central Marin Sanitation Agency, said a machine that's about the size of a refrigerator pulls the samples from the plants with a long tube. About a gallon of water is collected and put in a jug for the lab.

"They don't actually measure the number of actual COVID viruses but they can measure a quantity of the genetic material," Dow said. "There's RNA associated with the virus, kind of like you have DNA in your body, viruses have RNA. They can tell if there's none, some or a lot. They can tell if there are increases or decreases. They can get that information in a day or two."