It is worth noting that we have never seen this long an interval of high transmission in the region. We've had three months of over 100 cases per day day. That's the longest interval of high transmission since the start of the pandemic, and our hospitalizations are still low. We also know that our cases have never been more undercounted than they are now. We know that because wastewater figures are similar to the first omicron wave in the winter, but our measured case counts are one-third of what they were then.

Another sign of underreporting is 5% of people coming into the hospital for all causes are testing positive, which is a good sign of community prevalence. Around 1 in 20 people in Marin County have the virus right now.

We're confident that the risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 is diminishing relative to earlier stages of pandemic. The virus is just not as damaging to us as a community as it has been despite us seeing more cases. And that's because the virus itself has evolved to being less virulent, and also because our immunity as community is better than it was in previous waves. You would be hard pressed to find someone in Marin who doesn't have some type of immunity — over 95% of us are vaccinated — so it's hard to find someone who hasn't been vaccinated, infected or both. We're also better able to treat people who do get hospitalized. All three are factors changing the game of consequence of infection.

The one wild card is long COVID, which is still something we don't know enough about. If we could just look at hospitals and say that determines our policies, I'm pretty sure we're OK in not having things like mask mandates. However, if some fraction of people develop long COVID that's going to add up, even if it's a small fraction of cases. But the latest data on long COVID is reassuring. Your risk of getting it is connected to how sick you were originally. People who are hospitalized are the most likely to get it. People with mild symptoms getting long COVID is very rare.

Things that reduce disease severity like vaccination, age, and whether you get omicron as opposed to an earlier strain of the virus will reduce the risk of long COVID. Rates of long COVID are lower with omicron than they were with delta. All the latest evidence reassures us that going forward, long COVID won't be as significant to the long-term impact of pandemic as we thought it might be.

SFGATE: If the consequences of infection have changed dramatically, are you sticking by the rule that if Marin has five hospitalizations per 100,000 residents a mask mandate comes back? Alameda brought back a mask mandate last month and its trends mirrored neighboring counties without mask mandates.

Willis: Los Angeles County is doing a mask mandate on July 29, but we are not planning on imposing a mask mandate here. The only scenario I see in which we'd bring back a mask mandate is if there's a surge caused by a variant that is both more infectious and more virulent. A variant of that type would lead to more people coming into the hospital, which is the only reason for a mandate: relieving stress on the health care system. If BA.5 had the risk of creating a surge that'd overwhelm hospitals, we could consider a mandate, but as of now, I'm pretty confident BA.5 is not more virulent than past strains — though I don't want to be overconfident. We'll know more soon.

For the long term, this virus is going to be with us for years. Our long-term strategy needs to be for people to understand risk in the context of their own lives, and make decisions to protect themselves and those around them. Our approach is to provide that knowledge, so if one in 20 people are walking around positive, that means if you're in a grocery store, there's a 92% chance someone in there is infected.

A well-fit high quality mask like an N95 is very protective against being infected. We strongly recommend wearing masks indoors in Marin given the high rates of transmission, but we're not going to institute policies that require people wear masks at this point. Our hope is that by understanding risk, people will able to take that agency and make the decisions best for them.

SFGATE: What do you see happening when schools reopen in August?

Willis: It will be a challenging fall for schools because there will be transmission. We will have cases of BA.5 still moving through the community in August because it's just starting to crank up regionally now.

We won't move to mandate in schools at the county level, but individual schools may adopt policies to encourage face coverings. School closures are really harmful to kids, so we should do whatever it takes to keep them in schools. What will be disruptive is kids staying out of class if they test positive. We need to make sure the curriculum is flexible to ensure they don't fall behind. Those are the biggest concerns schools will be dealing with.

SFGATE: How much longer do you think people will need to quarantine as we have been over COVID?

Willis: I think that's a great question and I don't know the answer. A lot will depend of the severity of illness. If the virus continues to evolve to cause less severe illness, that will be important factor. SARS-CoV-2 is a coronavirus, which is in the family of common colds. We don't take the same precautions and have an expectation of isolation for those with colds.

We could shift to where the social harm of isolation is worse than the harm of severe illness, but we're not there yet. We're at the mercy of the mutations of the virus as it moves across the globe. The likelihood is we'll continue to move in the direction of more infectious, less virulent versions of the virus, and from there we'll have important conversations about changing the guidance on isolation. But that wouldn't be done at the local level, it'd be CDC. The length of isolation may change, as might the criteria for ending isolation.

SFGATE: How do your general worries for this wave regionally compare to the original omicron and delta waves?

Willis: The most damaging period of the pandemic is behind us. The early signs are that collective immunity levels are strong in the Bay Area thanks to very high vaccination rates and the more recent experience of infection and the natural immunity that results from that. There's also the protection of the second booster, as well as a potentially new vaccine in the fall that may have some omicron in it. These are all factors I find reassuring that we won't see the damage from those earlier waves, even if there are more cases.

SFGATE: So when compared to the winter omicron wave, there will be more virus out there but fewer hospitalizations?

Willis: I think that sounds right. BA.5 is more infectious, and I know more people in my social circle that have been infected in the last two weeks than at any other point in the pandemic. But none of them are ending up in the hospital and I expect that pattern will continue.