Marin County’s popular ice cream shop Posie closed for good

After five years of selling seasonal scoops in Larkspur, ice cream shop Posie has closed its doors for good. According to the shop's Instagram account, Posie's last day was Saturday, July 3.

"We want to say thank you for all of your support the past 5 years!" the announcement reads. "You guys have been there for us through all of it, and that's reason to celebrate! And while this is the end of Posie as we know it, we've got some great things on the horizon."

Posie was known for its unique flavors, which included options such as rose and rhubarb, sunflower apricot and wheatgrass and olive oil. As first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, chef-owner Kyle Caporicci's lease for the Larkspur space expired, and he decided not renew it. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst, but operate independently of one another.)

But this isn't the end for Caporicci's ice cream: he will be pivoting to a new business called Ghost Dog Creamery, with pints to be sold at grocery stores and pop-ups. Some of Posie's most beloved flavors, including blueberry magnolia, will be carried over to the new Ghost Dog Creamery brand.

In the meantime, you can find Caporrici's desserts — from pies and cakes to yes, ice cream — at Palmetto in Oakland, as well as the Lodge in Fairfax.