Two former employees have filed discrimination lawsuits against the Marin County District Attorney's Office, bringing more turmoil to an organization beset by serious staff attrition and a relentless case backlog exacerbated by the pandemic.

The lawsuits against District Attorney Lori Frugoli and key staffers could cost millions of dollars in damages or settlements. They also pose a time-consuming distraction for an office that is too overwhelmed to respond to document requests or resolve cases efficiently, according to defense lawyers.

"These lawsuits are sad to see," said Douglas Horngrad, a prominent defense attorney in Marin. "With the en masse deputy district attorney departures, many years of institutional knowledge has been lost. This has caused further court dysfunction occasioned by coronavirus, and created a perfect storm."

"This has all been very bad for the administration of justice in Marin County," he said. "It's poisonous for DA morale, unsettling for the defendants, challenging for the bench and frustrating for the defense bar."

One of the lawsuits is from Cameron Jones, a prosecutor who was hired last year and fired in June. The suit alleges that Jones, who was one of the few Black lawyers at the office, was singled out for a negative employment review because he raised concerns about "officewide concerns of structural issues, COVID-19 setbacks and unprecedented backlog of jury trials."

Jones, who was assigned to the misdemeanor team, alleges his immediate supervisor was overwhelmed with her own work and unavailable for guidance with his cases. He said the supervisor, after disagreeing with Jones on a case decision, told Frugoli and another top manager he could not be trusted.

The lawsuit says Jones received a bad employee evaluation, signed by Frugoli and Chief Deputy District Attorney Rosemary Slote, that was based on "defamatory hearsay statements." He said Slote did not perform such evaluations on "similarly situated teammates, who are white female attorneys."

"Defendants, and each of them, terminated Mr. Jones' employment as a preemptive effort to discredit Mr. Jones should he further inform the authorities of his discovery of a systemic failure, resulting in failure to meet prosecutorial obligations and acts of discrimination within the District Attorney's office in Marin County," the suit says.

Jones' attorney, the civil rights lawyer Charles Bonner, filed the lawsuit on Nov. 21 in federal court in San Francisco. The 53-page lawsuit alleges conspiracy to interfere with civil rights, retaliation for the exercise of free speech, wrongful termination and other violations.

The suit seeks up to $18 million in general and punitive damages.

The defendants in the lawsuit are Frugoli; Slote; Shari Goldman, who was Jones' misdemeanor supervisor before going on maternity leave; and Deputy District Attorney Tom McCallister, who took over the misdemeanor team when Goldman left.

Frugoli, in a written statement, said, "I want to make it clear to the people of Marin County that I find racism in any form to be abhorrent. I do not condone prejudice or racism on any level."

"I am unable to discuss the details of the pending lawsuit; however, I want to be clear that Equity and Diversity are at the core of our mission, and I intend to continue those efforts in the community," she wrote.

Slote received a letter from the county saying that an independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm cleared her of discrimination against Jones. The letter said the outside investigator, Sandy Fu, a lawyer with the Oppenheimer Investigations Group in Berkeley, concluded by a "preponderance of the evidence" that Slote did not give Jones a negative review or fire him because of race or gender.

"Mr. Jones' allegations are false," Slote said. "Mr. Jones was a probationary employee and I submitted a fair and complete performance evaluation of his work which considered serious complaints about his job performance by several of his DA colleagues and our justice partners."

Goldman, who left this year to work for a San Francisco law firm, did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did McCallister.

'Widely-known bias'

The other lawsuit was filed by Amy Nagy, a former investigator for the office. She alleges that a supervisor, Jonathan Madarang, subjected her to "numerous demeaning, sexist, discriminatory and harassing references," including calling her "an idiot."

Nagy, a former Novato police officer then known by her maiden name Yardley, also alleges that Madarang twice passed her over for an assignment at the Northern California Computer Crimes Task Force. Instead, he promoted male investigators who were far less qualified, she said.