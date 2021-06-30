Marin man riding Vespa scooter dies after hitting deer

A 64-year-old Marin man died Friday after the Vespa scooter he was riding near Jerry Russom Memorial Park in San Rafael collided with a deer.

The driver of the scooter was identified by authorities Monday as Melvin "Scott" Lockard from Kentfield, according to a statement from Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding with the Marin County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Division.

Lockard was driving on Lucas Valley Road at Sequeira Road at 4:30 p.m. when the animal ran into the road and broadsided him, throwing him onto shoulder of the roadway, Fielding said.

The collision knocked Lockard unconscious and unresponsive. When paramedics arrived on the scene, he was in cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the coroner. Extensive resuscitative efforts were made, but he died at the scene, Fielding said.

A forensic post mortem examination is scheduled for later this week to determine the cause and manner of death.

The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the California Highway Patrol, Marin Office and the Marin County Sheriff's Office — Coroner Division," Fielding said.

The deer also died, according to the Marin Independent Journal.