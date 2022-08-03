Marin County sheriff’s sergeant convicted in Rohnert Park DUI case

A Marin County sheriff’s sergeant accused of crashing a department vehicle while intoxicated in Rohnert Park has pleaded no contest to a DUI charge.

Michael James Brovelli, 49, of San Rafael entered the plea Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court. The prosecution dismissed a hit-and-run charge as part of its plea offer.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. March 4 in Rohnert Park, where Brovelli struck a fire hydrant, police said. Brovelli was off duty in an unmarked sheriff’s department sedan.

His blood-alcohol level was 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit for driving, according to the court.

Brovelli agreed to complete six days on a work release program in lieu of jail time, a period that might be cut to three days. He also must pay $2,292 in fees and complete a first-time offender drunken driver program.

“Mr. Brovelli took responsibility for his actions,” said Douglas Horngrad, one of his defense attorneys. “He has shown remorse and is apologetic.”

Rohnert Park filed a claim seeking $10,383.89 for materials and labor to repair the collision damage.

Brovelli remains employed at the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jamie Scardina said Tuesday. Scardina, citing the confidentiality of personnel matters, would not comment on whether Brovelli was disciplined by the department.

Brovelli has worked at the department since 2000.