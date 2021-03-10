Marine surveyors still assessing marooned vessel on Marin coast

Salvage crews were reported back on board a marooned fishing vessel north of Dillon Beach on Tuesday, trying to size up any damage to the boat and determine what fuels and other toxins were on board.

But the U.S. Coast Guard, which is leading the response to an incident that has unfolded since Saturday, when the 90-foot vessel that had gone adrift hours earlier ran aground on the rocks near shore, has released few details.

What’s known is that a sheen was visible by air on Saturday morning from some kind of spill in the vicinity of the American Challenger, a decommissioned fishing boat that was being towed from Puget Sound to Mexico when a shackle that helped link the vessel to the Tugboat Hunger failed on Friday. The Coast Guard also has reported that no sheen was visible during a later overflight that same day.

But it’s unclear if further leakage has been observed or any removal of substances from the vessel begun, though teams on shore were seen were seen Monday building structures to support a line to the boat that might be used to pump off fuel.

Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue said ocean conditions had “improved dramatically“ Tuesday compared with heavy surf and large waves that on Monday crashed repeatedly over the bow of the American Challenger as it leaned on the rocks south of the Estero de San Antonio.

But marine surveyors on board the boat still had to be put there by helicopter because of the difficulty getting them on deck otherwise.

McTigue said they were mainly “estimating how much product — oil, water, fuel, diesel — was on board the vessel, any hazardous materials that could be there that were compromised when it ran aground, what’s functional, what’s not functional, and then any damage to the actual hull, as that will play a factor in how it’s salvaged.”

Tugboat Capt. Christian Lint said Monday that he understood all but enough fuel for basic operations had been removed from the vessel before his journey began Feb. 28.

