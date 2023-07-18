Mark Adams, chief executive of a Santa Rosa security firm, is dropping out of the race for Sonoma County’s 5th District Supervisor seat just three months after announcing his candidacy in April.

Adams, a political newcomer, said on Wednesday the demands of campaigning were impacting his work and the well-being of his son, who is autistic.

“A job like this is important and I want to give it 100% rather than just try and wing it,” Adams, 56, said.

He indicated he would consider running for the seat once he retires — a move he plans to make within the next two years.

Adams, a Sebastopol resident, heads the Whitestar Group, a Santa Rosa-based company that focuses on workplace investigations for government agencies.

His law enforcement background includes working as a Rohnert Park police officer, serving as an undercover narcotics officer for the county. He also is a court-certified expert witness on narcotics and workplace employment investigations in Sonoma, Mendocino, and Marin counties.

Adams’ withdrawal from the race leaves incumbent Lynda Hopkins with no rival at this point in her bid for reelection, though the deadline for candidates to file for the March 5 election is not until December.

Spanning 55 miles of coastline and about 560 square miles in all, the 5th District has just one incorporated city, Sebastopol, plus a mixture of smaller towns, hamlets and villages served by a patchwork of park, fire and wastewater agencies.

Hopkins, 40, is seeking her third term — one she expects to be her last on the five-member Board of Supervisors. Her priorities include expanding homelessness services, bolstering infrastructure and furthering land preservation initiatives.

In announcing his candidacy in April, Adams cast himself as someone who can bring a “new approach” to issues facing the 5th District including homelessness, fire preparedness and roads. At the time, he referred to Hopkins as “someone who says the right things but delivers little.”

On Monday, Adams was more complementary.

“I had conversations with Lynda who has been very gracious and the county will be in good hands for another four years,” Adams said.

