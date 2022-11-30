Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump investigation

ATLANTA — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Mark Meadows, a White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, to testify in the criminal investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his November 2020 election loss in Georgia.

In a three-paragraph written opinion, the court pointedly said Meadows’ legal efforts to avoid participating in the investigation were “manifestly without merit.”

Meadows, 63, is one of three well-known Trump allies — in addition to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — who have been trying to fend off subpoenas ordering them to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta.

The special grand jury is considering whether Trump and others broke state laws by, among other actions, spreading falsehoods about election fraud and pressuring state officials to consider changing the results of Georgia’s presidential election, which Trump lost by fewer than 12,000 votes.

Meadows, a former Republican representative from South Carolina, was deeply involved in efforts to keep Trump in power. Congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol showed that he repeatedly asked the Department of Justice to conduct investigations based on Trump’s unfounded theories about election improprieties around the country.

Prosecutors say the special grand jury has evidence that Meadows set up and participated in the now infamous recorded phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, in which Trump can be heard telling Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, that he wanted to “find” the 11,780 votes that would allow him to win in Georgia. In December 2020, Meadows made a surprise visit to Cobb County, Georgia, to try to view an election audit that was in progress there. He was told by local officials that he was not authorized to see it.

Meadows has argued that he does not have to testify on the grounds that the Georgia special grand jury should be considered civil, not criminal, in nature. That, he argues, makes the subpoena unenforceable under an agreement among states that allows them to secure the attendance of out-of-state witnesses for criminal investigations.

In South Carolina, a lower court judge rejected Meadows’ argument in late October.

Meadows was originally scheduled to testify Wednesday, but that appointment will most likely be pushed back. A spokesperson for Meadows’ lawyer declined to comment Tuesday.