Ground has yet to be broken at the site of a future park in the Mark West Springs area, an empty lot at 4614 Old Redwood Highway.

That won’t stop a jolly cohort from assembling at that address at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a ribbon-cutting and celebration of the progress they have made.

The gazebo, play structure and other amenities, such as the cutting edge water fountain and drought-tolerant butterfly garden, remain figments of the planners’ imaginations.

But the ground on which they will stand is paid for — a major milestone, said Brad Sherwood, who noted Friday that this gathering place “was meant to be.”

That’s what the universe seemed to be suggesting to Sherwood and his fellow board members of the Mark West Area Community Fund, a nonprofit formed a year ago to maintain the momentum of rebuilding efforts in the wake of the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Among the goals of the newly-minted organization was to create “a kind of town-park-slash-community-hub " in the heart of the Mark West-Larkfield-Wikiup area, said Sherwood, who like many of his fellow board members lost his home in the Tubbs conflagration.

It was a fine idea — but where would the new park go? And how would they pay for it?

A month after the nonprofit was formed, some board members driving along Old Redwood just north of Mark West Springs Road noticed “For Sale” signs going up on an empty lot — the site of a preschool lost in the fire.

Acting quickly, they put in a bid on that property, and it was accepted. Escrow closed on January 31st.

Now came the hard part. The community fund made its $1.8 million offer “without a super-clear path as to how we were going to raise the money,” recalled Westin Miller, its treasurer. “It was all hands on deck to fundraise.”

The community group was able to raise close to $2 million in six months, more than $1 million of that coming from the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.

That agency, Ag + Open Space for short, is now “in the process of ensuring that this property is protected forever,” said Amy Ricard, its communities resources manager, in a recent video. “My colleagues are working on the nitty-gritty details” to make sure the future park is available “for you and for future generations to come.”

The park will take shape in an area that’s already a natural, unofficial gathering place for the roughly eight or nine thousand residents of this unincorporated community, said Sherwood, who serves as the fund’s president.

“People fled to that downtown area for safety during the fire, and it’s where we gathered to learn about the rebuild afterward.”

The gathering place will have “a remarkable impact,” Karen Fies, chairperson of the Mark West Area Municipal Advisory Council, in an August interview with The Press Democrat.

“The community doesn’t really have a place to gather, so now we’re talking about holiday get-togethers, community fairs — you could do a lot of activities there which we didn’t have a place for before.”

“After a forest fire, you have regrowth — a rebirth, said Miller, who lives with his wife and their two young children within walking distance of the park-to-be. “I’m doing this for them as much as anyone.”

Managing the purchase of the one-acre plot was the job of the Sonoma Land Trust, the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that usually handles much larger acquisitions.

That evolution is in keeping with the land trust’s latest strategic plan, said Executive Director Eamon O’Byrne, which entails “taking a step back” from the “traditional land conservation mindset that can be summed up as the ‘bucks and acres’ approach.”

Working on a smaller scale reflects the land trust’s movement away from the “siloed approach that you have wild spaces over here and agriculture here and cities here,” said O’Byrne.

“It’s all interconnected.”

Such green spaces in cities aren’t an “amenity” or luxury, he emphasized. They’re a “fundamental piece of climate resilience infrastructure,” helping to cool densely populated areas and cut down on heat-related illness and deaths.

Both Sherwood and Miller emphasized that the fundraising for the new park is ongoing: their group still needs help paying for its permits and amenities.

They've gotten big financial boosts from, among others, the SABA Foundation, which has pledged $300,000 for a playground.

Another pledge just came in the door, Sherwood said — this one a $35,000 grant from the California American Water Company, which supplies homes and businesses in the area, for a state-of-the art drinking fountain.

Not all assistance has been financial. Local 5th and 6th graders from the Mark West Union School District responded enthusiastically when asked to send suggestions. Their carefully illustrated submissions included detailed, hand-drawn schematics for sliding boards, rock walls and numerous other features.

This gathering place, when it comes together, will be an outgrowth and extension of the strong bonds these residents forged as they rallied back from the wildfire more than six years ago, Sherwood believes.

It will serve as a celebration of the lives lost in the Tubbs Fire, he said, and also a symbol of “the betterment of our community — a rebirth.”

