Mark West schools bring back more students for more time on campus

Wednesday morning at John B. Riebli Elementary School in Santa Rosa was unusually busy.

On the sidewalk in front of the main office, staff lined up with a by-now-standard slew of preparations, including digital thermometers to take kids’ temperatures as they arrived in the backseats of their parents’ cars or walked up to the school. Each student, masked and hauling a backpack, was directed toward a hand sanitizer station before continuing on to the schoolyard.

The rhythm was familiar, but the number of students arriving was a step up from recent weeks of hybrid learning and separated cohorts that have previously attended on different weekdays. Wednesday marked the start of a broader reopening of campuses in the Mark West Union School District, as it becomes one of the first public elementary school districts in Sonoma County to embrace a five-day week of in-person instruction for all students who want it.

“It took three weeks to get it right,” said Ron Calloway, superintendent of the 1,100-student district. He stood at the end of the temperature-check line at Riebli Elementary Wednesday, welcoming students and families with greetings and a ready thermometer.

As the majority of local public school districts continue with hybrid models that keep students learning from home for part of their week, Mark West adjusted quickly to changing public health guidance that allowed more students in a classroom at once.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March published new guidance allowing a minimum of 3 feet of distance between students in the classroom. That, along with Sonoma County’s dropping case load and move to the less-restrictive orange tier, has prompted a number of districts to explore moving from their still-new hybrid schedules to a schedule that is closer to a full school day and week.

Parents in several Sonoma County school districts are calling for their school district leaders to increase students’ on-campus time from the levels offered in hybrid models.

Sheila Walker is one of them. She found distance learning for her middle school-aged son so lacking in Santa Rosa City Schools at the start of the year that she transferred him to Rincon Valley Union School District mid-year.

Rincon Valley schools began a hybrid model on March 29, with plans to increase to a five-day-a-week in-person model by May 3. But Walker and other parents continue to advocate for a more urgent reopening countywide.

Santa Rosa City Schools, slated to open classrooms to thousands of middle and high school students on Monday, has adopted a schedule that offers students two half-days a week of school on campus and then three days a week of asynchronous learning, meaning no Zoom or live instruction, but independent work assigned by the teacher.

Walker questioned why districts sticking with hybrid models are not moving toward fuller schedules now that CDC guidelines allow for it and the county has moved into the orange tier.

“Basically the response is ‘It’s very complicated, we need to negotiate, they need time to put a plan in place,’ but I go back to parents who have had no time, have had to quit their jobs,” Walker said. “They didn’t have a structure.”

“It’s not just me, it’s not just Santa Rosa, it’s not just Rincon Valley,” she said. “This is happening all over the county.”

Children with special needs, too, have been left with limited in-person learning time, despite the fact that, for some, distance learning has been essentially ineffectual. Their parents are also pressing officials in several school districts to offer more services and instruction in person again.

Emily Todd, principal of Riebli Elementary, said that some families who had opted out of hybrid learning are now returning their students for the fuller in-person schedule. The infrequent and brief timing of drop-off and pickups were not manageable for all families.

“(The new schedule) is easier to balance,” she said.

Besides that, “this is what school is supposed to feel like,” Todd said, gesturing at the students greeting their teachers and friends, heading off to play tetherball or hopscotch before the start of the day.

Calloway credits a few factors for his district’s relatively quick adjustment to the new guidelines allowing greater reopening capacity. One, he said, is a districtwide value of proactive communication.

“We have a plan of communication with families, staff ... to keep them updated,” he said. Calloway records weekly video updates shared on the district website and its social media, in both English and Spanish.

But Calloway said he thinks smaller districts like Mark West also have a more manageable task in adjusting to new guidance than the county’s larger districts. Beyond that, though, his school district community has also learned to respond quickly to moments of crisis, he said.

Calloway pointed to the hills surrounding the Riebli campus, indicating where the Tubbs fire had torn through the area in 2017.

“This is what was left standing,” he said. Then, as in the past year, Calloway said, teachers, principals, counselors and other staff mobilized to help students get through the crisis.

“Our process ... was honed during that time,” he said. “As bad as it was, it gave us some background.”

By the time drop-off ended, the bustling front of campus was again almost as quiet as on a day of distance learning. But inside the walls, classrooms were full of life.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.