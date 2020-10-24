Married 69 years, then separated by COVID

Through the moves and job changes, the children and grandchildren and great-children, there has always been one constant for Ramund Martignoli: his wife, Rose Marie. They have been married for 68¾ years, as Ray likes to say, and have been a couple for well over 70.

The Martignolis currently live at Arbol Residences, a continuing care retirement community in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove district. But they do not live together. Ray, who describes himself as “probably the most active resident here,” is on the third floor, in one of the assisted living apartments. Rose Marie, who is sliding into Alzheimer’s dementia, is on the first floor, in memory care.

That spatial separation wasn’t traumatic before the spread of a new coronavirus ripped holes in the lives of elderly Americans. Even in the early stages of the pandemic, the Martignolis could eat together, stroll together, spend most of their days hand in hand. Then staff members at Arbol began to test positive for the virus.

Ray Martignoli said there were five cases. Mariele Soriano, Arbol’s executive director, declined to confirm the number but said the first positive test result landed Aug. 8, the most recent on Sept. 8.

In any case, Soriano and her staff quickly moved to protect their 92 residents by isolating the various sections of the facility, which also includes a skilled nursing unit. Ray and Rose Marie went five months with no physical contact. And now, with fears of a deadly outbreak still guiding staff decisions, the soon-to-be 89-year-olds are allowed to meet for only 30 minutes a day.

“For them to be apart, living in the same building, must be extremely difficult for my father,” said Terri Martignoli, at 65 the eldest of the couple’s four children. “He’s the one who always had everything under control and organized. He’s always taken care of it.”

If the pandemic has taught anything, it’s that very little is truly under control, especially for the elderly. Their lives are now largely structured not around what brings them joy, but what keeps them safe. And as the Martignolis’ story demonstrates, balancing physical and mental health can be a no-win situation for the people charged with making those decisions.

Ramund Martignoli and Rose Marie Shelly were kids when they met. He was a freshman at San Rafael High School, she was a sophomore, though they were the same age.

“She’s 12 days older than I,” Ray noted. “I always claim I married an older woman.”

They were dating by the time Rose Marie was a senior, but it didn’t last long. “She broke up on April Fools’ Day,” Ray said, “and I thought it was a joke.”

You could say they patched things up. The couple reacquainted after high school, fell in love and were married Feb. 10, 1952.

By 1964, they had moved to Santa Rosa, to a house near Chanate Road. Ray worked at San Quentin State Prison for 26 years, then transferred to Folsom the final six years of his career. He worked in prison industries, helping to oversee the inmates who made furniture, apparel and detergents for others in the California prison system, and stamped license plates for those on the outside.

Rose Marie supported his career at every step, managing things at home so he could take night classes and advance to a management position. She took on most of the child rearing, worked part-time jobs at five-and-dime stores and logged heavy hours volunteering at St. Rose Church.

Ray retired at 55 with a nice pension. The family expanded. Eight grandchildren. Nine great-grandchildren. Along the way, Ray and Rose Marie developed the sort of effortless connection that comes with decades of quiet proximity.

“We’ve been together so long, we just look at each other and know what the hell’s going on without saying anything,” Ray said.

Alzheimer’s hasn’t destroyed that bond, but it certainly has changed the nature of the relationship. Ray Martignoli said he had been Rose Marie’s primary caregiver for about four years before they moved into Arbol in 2019 after Ray was hit with a one-two punch — a still-undiagnosed illness followed by a stroke — that temporarily laid him low.

Rose Marie, by all accounts, is sociable and cheerful in memory care. Ray Martignoli said she retains a sharp recall of long-ago events, but has trouble forming new memories.

“She’ll read the papers to me in the morning,” he explained. “She just sits there and reads the same caption, and we’ll read it again. She’s going through the typical dementia, she’ll ask where her parents are and stuff like that. That becomes another stress situation.”

One that increases anxiety for both of them, according to Ray, is when he and his wife are separated. So he has pushed back against the rules prohibiting them from spending more time together.