Mase admits to Supervisor Hopkins she wasn’t transparent about DUI arrest. Now, she pledges to rebuild trust.

It was an extraordinary conversation.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins had agreed to a telephone interview with two Press Democrat reporters late Friday afternoon to discuss a Facebook post she had made Wednesday centered on a very important question: Could she trust embattled health officer Dr. Sundari Mase?

Then, Mase asked to join the call.

After she was conferenced in, Mase apologized to Hopkins for misleading her about a prior DUI-related conviction and pledged to rebuild damaged trust.

“I’m sorry that I wasn’t completely clear and honest with you, and it won’t happen again – you can expect that this will never happen again,” Mase said.

A week earlier, shortly before The Press Democrat published a Feb. 18 story online detailing Mase’s December 2020 arrest on DUI charges in Oakland, she spoke with Hopkins to alert her about the story and assured her that her DUI case was a one-time thing.

But it wasn’t.

After reading The Press Democrat on Saturday, Hopkins learned there was a 2014 arrest in San Diego, a detail that was contained in court records from the Oakland case.

In a follow-up call the next day, Mase told Hopkins the San Diego incident involved distracted driving. She did not mention the alcohol offense.

In her Facebook post on Wednesday, Hopkins wrote that Mase had told her “the first incident did not involve alcohol... that it involved distracted driving (use of a phone, trying to navigate in a rental car.”)

On Facebook, Hopkins added: “If I receive confirmation that she lied to me, that's a new, separate problem. I can't work with someone I can't trust. I haven't seen evidence either way.”

In Friday’s interview, Hopkins told Mase she had undermined her faith by not being completely honest about the 2014 conviction.

“I do feel that trust has been lost and that trust needs to be rebuilt,” Hopkins told Mase.

“I am 100% committed to rebuild trust with Supervisor Hopkins, with anybody else who feels like they’ve lost trust,” Mase replied. “It’s the last thing I intended, and it was a mistake. I want to move forward.”

Mase said she felt “terrible” she had not told Hopkins the 2014 arrest involved a DUI charge. She said she wasn’t trying to deceive the supervisor but was simply overwhelmed by the sudden public revelations.

“I was in shock, trying to deal with the fact that this was all coming out in a very difficult way for me and my family,” she said on the call. “And in that circumstance, you’re not 100% there… I wasn’t trying to hide something, I didn’t know what to say, and I said something that wasn’t really accurate.”

In Friday’s call with Hopkins and The Press Democrat, Mase said she does not have a problem with alcohol.

“I’ve made some mistakes,” Mase said. “I can assure you there is absolutely nothing of concern in terms of an addiction problem at all.”

Mase said the past week, since the news of her DUI arrests were revealed, has been a tremendous struggle for her and she regrets not being completely transparent. Mase did report her 2020 arrest to her boss, then-Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, and the county’s legal department.

Mase was not obligated to do so under the circumstances of her misdemeanor, off-duty arrest, according to Sonoma County Counsel Robert Pittman. Board members, including Hopkins, were unaware of Mase’s arrests until last week.

Friday’s 22-minute, on-the-record phone interview came after The Press Democrat earlier in the day confirmed additional details of the 2014 arrest through a summary report from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police.

The call capped a tumultuous week for Mase, an infectious disease expert who, as Sonoma County’s chief health official, is charged with ensuring the overall health and safety of county residents. Mase, who earned $282,450 in 2021, has twice issued public apologies in response to revelations about her arrests over the past week.

Mase said she hopes to keep her job.

Since March 2020, she has led the local response to the coronavirus pandemic, spearheading unprecedented public health measures aimed at safeguarding the county’s nearly half-million residents.

The revelations about her DUI-related convictions unleashed a torrent of criticism about her off-duty behavior. Many of her public health colleagues and a long list of the county’s top medical professionals, however, have rallied in support of her staying in her post.

Where the Board of Supervisors stands is unclear. The supervisors appointed Mase and are to address the controversy in a public meeting Tuesday, where Mase is expected to lead the regular COVID-19 briefing.