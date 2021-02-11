Masks should fit better, or be doubled up to protect against coronavirus variants, CDC says

WASHINGTON - Federal health officials Wednesday urged Americans to consider wearing two masks as one of several strategies to better protect themselves against the threat of more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

"We know that universal masking works," said John Brooks, medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 response. "And now these variants are circulating . . . whatever we can do to improve the fit of a mask to make it work better, the faster we can end this pandemic."

Two methods substantially boost fit and protection, according to a CDC report and updated guidance on its website. One is wearing a cloth mask over a disposable surgical mask. The second is improving the fit of a single surgical mask by knotting the ear loops and tucking in the sides close to the face to prevent air from leaking out around the edges and toform a closer fit.

Both of those methods reduced exposure to potentially infectious aerosols by more than 95% in a laboratory experiment using dummies, the report said.

A year after the coronavirus's arrival in the United States - with the death toll approaching 500,000 - the updated guidance stresses the importance of mask-wearing as one of the best defenses against more transmissible variants, along with social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and practicing frequent hand-washing.

The guidance comes at a potentially perilous moment, as health officials race to vaccinate tens of millions of people to protect them from more transmissible and possibly more lethal variants but remain hampered by a limited vaccine supply.

It also represents a new administration's effort to present clear masking guidelines after mixed messaging and the politicization of the issue appear to have bewildered many Americans. Early last year, health officials did not urge their use because of concerns health workers would be unable to get them. Even after health officials reversed course last April after realizing that people without symptoms were driving the virus's spread, President Donald Trump refused to wear a mask and ridiculed those who did.In part as a result, many Americans still disdain them.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged at a White House briefing Wednesday that some people may be "both tired of hearing about masks as well as tired of wearing them." She noted that "masks can be cumbersome, they can be inconvenient."

Conceding the changing guidance since the start of the pandemic, Walensky said that knowledge about the virus has evolved over time.

"The science is clear," she said. "Everyone needs to be wearing a mask when they're in public or when they are in their own home but with people who do not live in their household. This is especially true with our ongoing concern about new variants spreading in the United States."

Walensky said that research shows that coronavirus infections and deaths have decreased when policies mandating masks are implemented. "With cases, hospitalizations and deaths still very high, now is not the time to roll back mask requirements," she said.

The bottom line, she said, is that wearing any type of mask is better than not wearing one at all.

Until now, the CDC's recommendation has focused on cloth masks because of worries about a shortage of surgical masks and N95 respirators masks for health-care personnel.But as supply has improved, the agency is providing information about the pros and cons of different masks "so consumers can make an informed choice about what they want to use," Brooks said. The agency is still not recommending that consumers wear N95 respirators.

President Joe Biden has urged all Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days, and signed executive orders requiring their use on federal property and on planes, trains and buses. Thirty-six state governments currently require people to wear face coverings in public to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a tally by AARP. The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico also have mask orders. Three states - Iowa, North Dakota and Mississippi - have lifted such mandates.

Several European nations have also tightened mask regulations: Germany and Austria last month required people riding on public transportation or going to supermarkets to wear more-protective masks, including N95s that filter 95% of airborne particles. France has mandated its citizens wear masks that block more than 90% of airborne particles in public places. The World Health Organization recommends the public use fabric masks, ideally with three layers.

Brooks and other public health experts say the key takeaway of the new CDC guidelinesis mask fit, which improves filtration, or the ability of material to block tiny particles.