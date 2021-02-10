Mass vaccination site opens at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA — In a bid to dramatically boost the number of residents receiving the coveted coronavirus vaccine, the 49ers and Santa Clara County on Tuesday opened Levi's Stadium as what officials hope will become California's largest vaccination site in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, just 500 people were slated to get a shot, but that figure is expected to rise to several thousand a day by next week, and the stadium could accommodate up to 15,000 appointments a day if California can get enough vaccine, which is currently very limited in supply.

"The goal is pretty straight forward," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday morning during a news conference outside the stadium in Santa Clara. "The goal is to design a system that has only one limitation: that is supply,"

Already, thousands of Californians are getting inoculated each day at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Petco Park in San Diego and other large sports venues across the state. In the East Bay, the Biden administration has chosen the Oakland Coliseum as a federal vaccination site in part because of its proximity to disadvantaged communities that have been hit especially hard by the deadly virus.

But with hiccups, bureaucracy and confusion limiting the rollout of California's vaccine efforts so far, a question looms over these large-scale vaccine sites: Can they be more effective in vaccinating millions of Californians?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California has administered more than 4.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, more than any other state in the nation. But vaccine distribution in the nation's most populous state has been fraught with roadblocks, and the Golden State has administered only about 12,100 doses per 100,000 people, behind states like North Dakota, Montana and Florida.

Last month, the 49ers first offered up their home as a mass vaccination site but the county initially said it did not have enough supply to open it. Santa Clara County has already opened three other large-scale sites at the fairgrounds in Gilroy, Berger Drive in San Jose and the Mountain View Community Center.

Newsom said that stadiums are an "additive" when it comes to getting shots into arms, saying the thousands of local health care providers — from pharmacies to community hospitals and doctor's offices — will form the "backbone" of the state's vaccination efforts.

On a call Tuesday morning with governors, Newsom said, the Biden administration said it would increase the country's weekly capacity by 500,000 doses, about 50,000 of which will make their way to California. It wasn't immediately clear when.

"The issue in this state and this nation is supply," he said.

At Levi's Stadium, the giant electronic signs beckoning people in from the parking lot for a COVID-19 inoculation (by appointment only) provided a dose of hope for residents weary of the now year-long pandemic.

The vaccines will be available to Santa Clara County residents, regardless of their insurance provider, along with health care workers who live or work in the county. Doses will come from the supply provided to Santa Clara County, which the Biden administration has promised to increase. It is unclear whether the stadium site will affect how much vaccine other health care providers that administer vaccines in the county get, but county executive Jeff Smith said the site would not "steal" doses from elsewhere.

The county has administered 113,000 first doses with another 40,000 appointments scheduled this week, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center associate chief medical officer Jennifer Tong said.

"This partnership between the San Francisco 49ers and our county gives us the ability to vaccinate at scale," Tong said.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Santa Clara County is lagging behind most of the Bay Area in distributing vaccines. The county has inoculated about 1,275 of every 10,000 residents, ahead only of Alameda County, which has vaccinated 1,173 of every 10,000 residents. At the high end, 1,506 of every 10,000 residents in Contra Costa County has gotten the vaccine.

On Tuesday morning, the stadium was abuzz with preparations for the first appointments. Residents who sign up through the county's website to receive a vaccine at Levi's park in the lot, go through metal detectors the way they would for a football game or concert, and enter through Gate B.

Just inside, they are greeted by a row of tables where they check in before proceeding up the escalator or elevator to either the United Club or the Yahoo Fantasy Football Lounge. There, they are directed to numbered tables, where 50-60 vaccinators administer the shot, and then over to rows of chairs overlooking the field to wait 15 minutes to make sure they don't suffer an adverse reaction. On the way out, there's even a selfie station for anyone hoping to share their vaccinated status on social media.

"I feel like I graduated from college," said Andrew Blash, 84, a longtime resident of Santa Clara who got vaccinated with his wife, Sheila.

For Jim Walker, 68, getting vaccinated was an opportunity to stare longingly at his regular seat. He hasn't had a chance to go to a 49ers game in months because of the pandemic. Getting the shot, he said, was just another check off the to-do list. "I felt like I got something accomplished," Walker said.

That's exactly what health officials and Newsom are trying to do as the state struggles to expand its vaccine efforts with pressure growing from a variety of groups. On Tuesday, the governor and others pushed back on the demand from some teachers' unions that their members be vaccinated before schools reopen.

"If that's the prerequisite, then we need to be honest with people," Newsom said, "that it's very unlikely that we will be able to accomplish that very idealistic goal before the end of the school year because of the scarcity of supply and vaccinations — unless we took them away from the vast majority of others, our seniors and our most medically vulnerable."

In San Francisco, where the city government has sued its school district to reopen public schools, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday that teachers — along with farm and grocery workers and first responders — would be eligible for vaccines starting Feb. 26. But Breed echoed Newsom's concern that linking the start of in-person learning to every teacher getting a shot would mean distance learning for the rest of the year.

With vaccine producers like Pfizer promising to step up production and another vaccine from Johnson & Johnson expected to be approved soon, John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert and professor emeritus at UC Berkeley, is optimistic the logjams and frustration around the vaccine rollout will dissipate.

"We're finally working out the logistics," he said, "and we're finally on the cusp of having a fairly plentiful and dependable pipeline of vaccine."

Nico Savidge and Karl Mondon contributed reporting.