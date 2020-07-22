Massive 'fire cloud' generates its own weather over Hog fire in Lassen County

A massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud, or fire cloud, formed over the Hog fire in far northeastern California Monday, generating its own weather with a wild mix of thunderstorms, rain and fire whirls, according to officials.

Thunderstorms passing over the Sierra Nevada and Cascade Range kicked up high winds that fanned flames in the late afternoon and spread the blaze in remote Lassen County. The intense heat in the vigorous updraft created a foreboding weather cloud of smoke and ash, reaching 30,000 to 35,000 feet in height, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Reno.

"It obviously has happened before, but it's not something that commonly happens," said McGuire.

The NWS detected rain by radar and lightning that developed in the clouds. Few strikes reached the ground.

Wildfire photographer Josh Edelson was on the ground capturing images of the blaze and said the fire "blew up" at the end of the day before the thunderstorms started and rain fell.

"The fire rained down on itself, so it was actually raining as the fire was raging through the forest," said Edelson, who has photographed more than 30 wildfires in the last decade. "It felt like I was on another planet. It was the weirdest thing as far as fires go. I've seen fires generate thunderstorms, but never rain."

Edelson also observed what's known as a firenado, or fire whirl, that occurs when ground-level winds come into contact with a fire and whip it into the air, creating a tornado-shaped spiral of flames.

"When I see those things pop up I never really know how big it's going to get," Edelson said. "I've never seen one go that high. Usually they're 10 or 15 feet high, but this one went a hundred feet high. It was thin, but very substantial. When it gets that big, the wind that's generated at the base of that tornado...it's whipping fast."

The Hog fire ignited on Saturday west of Susanville near the Hog Flat Reservoir. As of Tuesday afternoon it had burned 8,000 acres and was 5% contained.

The National Weather Service has a Red Flag Warning in effect through Wednesday night and more high winds and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and night, and again on Wednesday.

Evacuations are in effect in the community of Lake Forest Estates and on the north and south side of Highway 36 from A-1 to Willard Creek Road. Road closures include Highway 44 from the Highway 36 and 44 juncture to A-21; Highway 36 from Highway 44 and 36 juncture to Westwood; and County Road A-1 is closed from Gallatin Road Highway 36.

No injuries have been reported. Nearly 200 structures are threatened.

