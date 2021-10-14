‘Massive mail theft’ suspected in Mendocino County

One person was arrested and another is being sought in a case of “massive” mail theft in Potter Valley, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharon Smith, 43, of Potter Valley was arrested on suspicion of possessing identifying information from 10 or more persons, conspiracy to commit a crime, possessing blank or unfinished checks with the intent to commit fraud, and possessing a document-making device with the intent to make deceptive ID documents.

She was booked into Mendocino County Jail.

Smith and her alleged accomplice, Charles Maxfield, 46, of Willits, were found on Sept. 25 with a vehicle parked near mailboxes on Spring Valley Road after a neighbor called police. Smith was still in the car, but Maxfield fled, Sgt J. Vanoven said in a news release this week.

A search of the 2004 Ford Focus turned up “a massive amount of mail,” which included 100 victims’ identifying information, numerous blank checks, a laptop computer and a portable color printer, Vanoven said. A photocopy of a California ID card depicting Maxfield with someone else’s name was found inside the printer, he said.

Deputies determined Maxfield and Smith “were in fact actively stealing mail, and using the identifying information gathered from the mail, to commit fraudulent and felonious acts,” Vanoven said.

Maxfield is on post-release community supervision for prior convictions related to mail theft. He was known to have an outstanding arrest warrant for violating the terms of his supervision, according to the sergeant.

A Superior Court judge set Smith’s bail at “no bail,” and should bail be set, she would be required to prove that the funds used to post bail were not obtained illegally because of the nature of the crime, according to the release.

Deputies continue to follow up with victims who live in Ukiah, Calpella, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Reeves Canyon and Willets, Vanoven said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.