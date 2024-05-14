Sonoma County is suing a limited partnership controlled by embattled real estate entrepreneur Ken Mattson for building code violations at properties near Highway 12 and Moon Mountain Road.

The proposed judgment is small — as of now, the county is asking for $7,313 in attorney’s fees, administrative costs and court costs, though it claims the right to add to the total.

But it signals a more aggressive approach toward a real estate owner who has allowed a number of properties to sit dormant and in a state of disrepair for months, or in some cases years.

The perpetually under-construction homes at 70 and 74 Moon Mountain, registered at the Sonoma County Assessor’s Office as four separate parcels, have served as the symbols of that neglect.

“I wrote about Moon Mountain about three years ago. And it’s worse now than it ever was,” said Josette Brose-Eichar, a member of the anti-Mattson grassroots group Wake Up Sonoma and a contributor to the independent Sonoma Sun. “When Wake Up Sonoma formed, that was one of the main things we brought up. How can the county partner with this organization (on a proposed Springs Plaza development), when right down the road, look at this.”

The problems at the site preceded their acquisition by KS Mattson Partners limited partnership. The county red-tagged the two addresses in April 2014, when they were owned by Teri Augustine, citing an accumulation of wastepaper, wood, weeds and litter, as well as unpermitted construction.

A month after that, facing litigation by the county, Augustine sold the properties to Socotra Capital, which in turn sold to KS Mattson Partners. That deal was executed in September 2015, and it came with a set of “covenants, conditions and restrictions” requiring the new owners clean up the violations.

Socotra Capital, a hard-money lender based in Sacramento, has financed many real estate purchases by Mattson and his longtime business partner, Tim LeFever.

Many neighbors applauded Mattson’s acquisition when it occurred. They were tired of the eyesore at the base of Moon Mountain, and they knew nothing about the man behind the purchase. The LeFever-Mattson constellation owned just one other property in Sonoma at that time.

By the time the Press Democrat investigated their burgeoning empire in March 2023, the company owned at least 116 properties in the valley.

Some 8½ years after the Moon Mountain purchase, only minimal progress has been made at the site. The half-finished structures are more massive than the ones preceding them, but equally derelict. The houses are embraced by scaffolding and stacked with roofing material. Coils of rusted barbed wire lie in the grass outside the chain link fence.

Ken Mattson did not respond to requests for comment. The Press Democrat couldn’t verify whether he has legal representation in the civil suit.

KS Mattson Partners received a series of building permits from Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and code enforcement agency, in 2017, and demonstrated just enough progress in the ensuing years to avoid sanctions.

But after scheduling inspections of insulation work in May 2022, the company “canceled these inspections and stopped communicating with the County,” Deputy County Counsel Ivan Jimenez wrote in the civil complaint. Permit Sonoma referred the matter to county counsel’s office last month, “after all prior efforts to obtain voluntary compliance … failed.”

As of April 30, when the complaint was filed, KS Mattson Partners had no active permits to complete the work on Moon Mountain.

Permit Sonoma has not terminated building permits at any other properties owned by KS Mattson Partners or by the LeFever-Mattson company, according to Tennis Wick, the agency’s director.

Ken Mattson and Tim LeFever are lifelong friends who have accumulated a large real estate portfolio in the Central Valley, the I-80 corridor between Fairfield and Sacramento, and more recently in Sonoma County. Their unstated intentions, enigmatic pattern of purchases, history of neglected properties and right-leaning politics have sparked opposition in Sonoma.

“It’s good to see the county has been looking at this, and taking action,” said Lisa Storment, Wake Up Sonoma’s current president. “But it also seems like it might be scratching the surface. It would be interesting to know what the county might be doing in the way of prevention — preventing this kind of situation from happening in the future.”

But some members of the organization are worried Mattson might deflect liability for the Moon Mountain property onto someone else. One member, David Eichar, recently found that the deed for the properties was transferred from KS Mattson Partners to I Heart Sonoma LLC on May 2.

I Heart Sonoma is registered in Delaware, according to the deed. Its address is listed as 617 Broadway in Sonoma — the local post office. The company is not currently found in the California Secretary of State’s business database.

The LeFever-Mattson enterprise includes dozens of limited liability corporations and limited partnerships. It isn’t clear whether I Heart Sonoma is one of them.

Lately, signs point to cracks in the successful partnership.

Effective April 1, Mattson resigned his positions of CEO and CFO at LeFever-Mattson, ceding those roles to LeFever. In addition, the company told investors it was halting payments relating to some subsidiaries as management “evaluates the future direction” of each company.

