Maureen Green, Sonoma County philanthropist, dies at 90, leaving legacy of music

Maureen Green, a longtime supporter of classical music, children and animals, who with her husband Donald Green helped spearhead the creation of a world-class music center at Sonoma State University, died Nov. 6 at her Santa Rosa home.

The 90-year-old philanthropist suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.

With Don, her husband of 69 years, who earned a fortune and a moniker as the “Father of Telecom Valley” in the early days of the North Bay tech industry, Green forged an enduring, musical legacy in Sonoma County, where she had put down roots since 1987.

The couple, who sang together in many choirs over the years, provided the $10 million foundational grant in 1997 to build the state-of-art, 1,400-seat performance hall and music hub at Sonoma State that was named after them — the Green Music Center.

It opened in 2012, on a night that drew luminaries including Gov. Jerry Brown, culminating a dream long held by the Greens and sustained through a prolonged and complicated fundraising, design and construction effort in which they served as the original champions.

Their initial donation to the project — first envisioned as a small choral hall — was the largest gift to the California State University at the time.

“We are so grateful for Maureen’s generous spirit and the impact that she had on our region,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the Green Music Center. “We are honored to support artists, connect communities and to experience the inspiration of live performance in the remarkable music center that she helped to create.”

The Green Music Center has dedicated this Sunday’s virtual performance by the Juilliard String Quartet to her, Yarrow said. In addition, the Green Music Center will be bathed in green light all week in her honor.

The Greens, through their foundation, also were major supporters of the Santa Rosa Symphony, the Santa Rosa Children’s Chorus, United Way, the Sonoma County and Marin County Humane Societies and other animal welfare groups.

The giving was made possible by Don Green’s leading role and lucrative stake in the heydays of the North Bay telecom sector, where he was founder of Advanced Fibre Communications in Petaluma, a company that designed and manufactured equipment that linked businesses and homes to the telephone network.

At the end of 1996, Green owned 1.8 million shares of stock and options in AFC that was worth $137 million by 1997. AFC also owned 500,000 shares of networking start-up Cerent Corp., which was purchased by Cisco Systems in 1999 for $6.8 billion in what is believed to be the highest price ever paid for a closely held technology company.

“The transaction instantly created 30 new millionaires,” Don Green wrote in his 2016 memoir, “Defining Moments.” Two chapters near the end describe his ongoing life with Parkinson’s disease — he turned 89 this year — and her memory loss due to Alzheimer’s.

Former SSU Choral Director Bob Worth first met the Greens when they joined his SSU Concert Chorale in 1988, then took them on a tour of Mexico with the ensemble in 1991.

He described Maureen Green as “short of stature but enormous in spirit.”

“She was articulate, passionate, friendly, funny and a kick to be around,” Worth said. “She was also a prolific writer, she kept a journal for many years and was an active correspondent.”

Soon after the Mexico tour, the Greens helped Worth launch SSU’s newly formed Bach Choir, and by 1995, Don started talking about donating $1 million to build a small, choral performance hall so the choir would not have to perform in churches off campus.

“That was the seed ...that $1 million donation turned into $12 million and that choral hall turned into the Green Music Center,” Worth said. “It became a much bigger deal, and it took longer than anybody thought, but after its opening in 2012, it became one of the major focal points for the county and the greater Bay Area.”

The concert hall, with wooden chairs and interior designed to enhance acoustics and a rear door that opens to lawn seating, draws top artists in the classical music world, from pianist Lang Lang to soprano Renée Fleming, as well as renowned performers from other musical and artistic genres.

“It’s a real treasure for our community,” Worth said.

Along with her role as a founding donor, Maureen Green was active in helping design the center, serving on planning committees alongside Worth and other musical and structural consultants.

“We met for several years with (architects) William Rawn Associates while they were working up the plan,” Worth said. “Maureen and I were also on the organ committee together.”