Subscribe

Maureen Green, Sonoma County philanthropist, dies at 90, leaving legacy of music

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 12, 2020, 9:50PM
Updated 10 hours ago

Maureen Green, a longtime supporter of classical music, children and animals, who with her husband Donald Green helped spearhead the creation of a world-class music center at Sonoma State University, died Nov. 6 at her Santa Rosa home.

The 90-year-old philanthropist suffered from Alzheimer’s disease in recent years.

With Don, her husband of 69 years, who earned a fortune and a moniker as the “Father of Telecom Valley” in the early days of the North Bay tech industry, Green forged an enduring, musical legacy in Sonoma County, where she had put down roots since 1987.

The couple, who sang together in many choirs over the years, provided the $10 million foundational grant in 1997 to build the state-of-art, 1,400-seat performance hall and music hub at Sonoma State that was named after them — the Green Music Center.

It opened in 2012, on a night that drew luminaries including Gov. Jerry Brown, culminating a dream long held by the Greens and sustained through a prolonged and complicated fundraising, design and construction effort in which they served as the original champions.

Their initial donation to the project — first envisioned as a small choral hall — was the largest gift to the California State University at the time.

“We are so grateful for Maureen’s generous spirit and the impact that she had on our region,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the Green Music Center. “We are honored to support artists, connect communities and to experience the inspiration of live performance in the remarkable music center that she helped to create.”

The Green Music Center has dedicated this Sunday’s virtual performance by the Juilliard String Quartet to her, Yarrow said. In addition, the Green Music Center will be bathed in green light all week in her honor.

The Greens, through their foundation, also were major supporters of the Santa Rosa Symphony, the Santa Rosa Children’s Chorus, United Way, the Sonoma County and Marin County Humane Societies and other animal welfare groups.

The giving was made possible by Don Green’s leading role and lucrative stake in the heydays of the North Bay telecom sector, where he was founder of Advanced Fibre Communications in Petaluma, a company that designed and manufactured equipment that linked businesses and homes to the telephone network.

At the end of 1996, Green owned 1.8 million shares of stock and options in AFC that was worth $137 million by 1997. AFC also owned 500,000 shares of networking start-up Cerent Corp., which was purchased by Cisco Systems in 1999 for $6.8 billion in what is believed to be the highest price ever paid for a closely held technology company.

“The transaction instantly created 30 new millionaires,” Don Green wrote in his 2016 memoir, “Defining Moments.” Two chapters near the end describe his ongoing life with Parkinson’s disease — he turned 89 this year — and her memory loss due to Alzheimer’s.

Former SSU Choral Director Bob Worth first met the Greens when they joined his SSU Concert Chorale in 1988, then took them on a tour of Mexico with the ensemble in 1991.

He described Maureen Green as “short of stature but enormous in spirit.”

“She was articulate, passionate, friendly, funny and a kick to be around,” Worth said. “She was also a prolific writer, she kept a journal for many years and was an active correspondent.”

Soon after the Mexico tour, the Greens helped Worth launch SSU’s newly formed Bach Choir, and by 1995, Don started talking about donating $1 million to build a small, choral performance hall so the choir would not have to perform in churches off campus.

“That was the seed ...that $1 million donation turned into $12 million and that choral hall turned into the Green Music Center,” Worth said. “It became a much bigger deal, and it took longer than anybody thought, but after its opening in 2012, it became one of the major focal points for the county and the greater Bay Area.”

The concert hall, with wooden chairs and interior designed to enhance acoustics and a rear door that opens to lawn seating, draws top artists in the classical music world, from pianist Lang Lang to soprano Renée Fleming, as well as renowned performers from other musical and artistic genres.

“It’s a real treasure for our community,” Worth said.

Along with her role as a founding donor, Maureen Green was active in helping design the center, serving on planning committees alongside Worth and other musical and structural consultants.

“We met for several years with (architects) William Rawn Associates while they were working up the plan,” Worth said. “Maureen and I were also on the organ committee together.”

The organ — a Brombaugh Opus 9 tracker ideal for performing baroque music — ended up as the centerpiece of the 240-seat Schroeder Recital Hall, adjacent to the performance center. They contributed to the project along with other donors.

“Schroeder Hall matches fairly closely what Don and I had been originally thinking,” Worth said. “Schroeder was the prize, and Don and Maureen knew this ... Schroeder became the workhorse, not only for the Bach Choir but for the music department.”

Endowed with a natural, soprano voice that was ideal for early music, Maureen Green honed her sound through lessons and years of singing in church choirs, including the San Francisco Bach Choir.

“She had a lovely and delicate voice,” said her daughter, Rebecca Green-Birdsall of Glen Ellen. “It was a pure-toned voice, perfect for the floaty, early music stuff.”

During the past few weeks, her extended family serenaded her at her bedside with an array of familiar folk songs, sea shanties and other choral works from her British childhood.

Born Maureen Eustace in North Paddington, London, on Feb. 13, 1930, to a working-class family, she was only 8 years old when, as she recalled in writing, “the shadow of war fell on my bright world.”

With other children from her school, she was evacuated in August 1939 to Northhampton during World War II and lived with another family for several years, seeing her family only a few times. In 1941, her beloved father died at age 34 after developing pneumonia, just one year before the development of the penicillin drug that could have saved his life.

“The war really did scar the people,” said Green-Birdsall. “Her mom worked very, very hard to keep her and her brother in food.”

Don Green, in his memoir, reminisced about the first time he glimpsed the 17-year-old Maureen, the sister of a boy in his Boy Scout patrol.

“About 5-foot-2, she was trim, her features delicate,” he wrote. “She looked serenely composed, and I couldn’t take my eyes off her. She was the most beautiful girl I’d ever seen.”

A few years later, she joined his amateur drama group and invited him to her 21st birthday party. They started dating in earnest and married in 1951, when she was 21 and he was 20.

“It was a civil ceremony because they had two nickels and a dime to rub together,” Green-Birdsall said.

A voracious reader endowed with endless energy, Green poured all of her imagination and keen intellect into raising her four children. This was often done on her own, as her husband had to work while studying for his electrical engineering degree, pursued over nine years in night school.

Later, when Don landed a job in Montreal in 1956, she followed him across the Atlantic three months later with her two young children, who were the beneficiaries of her boundless energy.

”She was astoundingly energetic, and I had an astounding childhood, with all that creativity and energy poured into it,“ Green-Birdsall said. ”She was extremely feisty and witty, and one of those people who had a remarkable intelligence.“

In 1960, the family moved to San Francisco, where both became “makers” even before that trendy term had been coined.

“They created their environment,” their daughter said. “My father made all of our furniture, and my mother made all of my clothes, with matching Barbie doll clothes for every outfit.”

After growing up in the dreariness of war-torn England, the couple embraced the California lifestyle, taking their children to Stinson Beach every weekend and on trips to all the national parks.

“I think my parents were instant Californians. They loved everything about it — the values and the environment,“ their daughter said.

Green was also a talented cook and enjoyed making all her own jam for the family. She started growing roses in San Francisco, and when the family moved to Tiburon in 1966, she started experimenting with Jackson & Perkins roses. At the couple’s current home in Santa Rosa, she planted hundreds of rose bushes.

“She was almost like a rose-test scientist,” Green-Birdsall said. “She developed a passion for the fragrant, old roses that are transporting when you smell them.”

Her philanthropic efforts extended to the world of animal welfare. She had a big place in her heart for dogs, rescuing many throughout the years.

“Once you were in the clutches of Maureen, you were never let go,” her daughter said. “She would find them on the street, and she has a rogue’s gallery in her office of all her dogs.”

She donated $1 million to the Humane Society of Sonoma County for their facility on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa.

“We had her 75th birthday there,” Green-Birdsall recalled. “She wanted a donation to the Humane Society for her birthday that year.”

The couple set up the Don and Maureen Green Foundation in 1997 to provide financial assistance to nonprofit organizations that advance the fields of music, arts, education, animal welfare, children, the aging, the homeless and the poor along with natural habitat and species conservation.

The couple joined the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa, where they sang in the church choir for many years and spearheaded the acquisition of the Casavant organ installed there.

In February, the family threw her a 90th birthday party complete with singing by close friends and an “Alice in Wonderland” tea party.

“That was one of her favorite books,” Green-Birdsall said. “She quoted from it all the time.”

The family plans to hold a private memorial but hopes to celebrate Green’s various passions in the future, including music, roses and dogs.

“We’re looking forward to having a musical tribute and celebration in the future at the Green Music Center,” Green-Birdsall said.

She is also survived by her husband; son David Green of Sebastopol; son Duncan Green of Boise, Idaho; daughter Victoria Green-Comfort of Santa Rosa; and by seven grandchildren.

You can reach Staff Writer Diane Peterson at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine