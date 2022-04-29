May Day march to highlight local labor issues

Sonoma County worker advocacy groups and nonprofits plan to celebrate International Worker’s Day on Sunday by rallying around local labor issues and calling for federal immigration reform.

They’ll do that starting at 1 p.m. with a 1.4-mile march from 777 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood to the city’s Old Courthouse Square.

Speakers will take to the mic at about 3:30 p.m. to draw attention to a smattering of local workers issues, among them employee complaints lodged against Amy’s Kitchen, the Petaluma organic food company.

Organizers also are backing demands from North Bay Jobs with Justice, a labor advocacy group that is asking the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to incorporate additional protections for farmworkers into county policy.

Among the groups hosting the event include the volunteer immigration rights group Comité VIDA, the Graton Day Labor Center and the North Bay Labor Council.

“How can Sonoma County residents and visitors sit comfortably while food service workers, farmworkers and undocumented workers continue to suffer exploitation and intimidation?” said Anabel Garcia, a domestic worker and farmworker who is a member of the Graton Day Labor Center and North Bay Jobs with Justice.

“We are the backbone of our wealthy, local economy and we deserve to work in peace and with dignity,” Garcia said.

March attendees will also advocate for federal immigration reform, a key promise of President Joe Biden’s administration that has yet to garner enough support among lawmakers.

Sonoma County supervisors indicated they would advocate for such legislation during a virtual town hall meeting last September organized by local immigrant groups .

“It is unacceptable that the Democrats, who currently control Congress and the White House, promised us a Path To Citizenship and still haven’t delivered,” said Luis Bravo, a leader with Comité VIDA. “ … We march to show the political power we have as undocumented workers.”

