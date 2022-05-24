May heatwave peaks Tuesday, 96 degree temps expected

A North Bay warming trend is expected to peak Tuesday before conditions cool off for Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures, which reached 94 degrees on Monday, are on tap to inch upward to 96 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Those are a significant jump from Sunday’s high temperature of 86 degrees.

“It’s not every year we get this warm in May, but it’s definitely not unheard of,” said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.

He added this week’s conditions aren’t a sign that triple digit temperatures are around the corner. Those typically develop in late summer, although it’s also not unusual for occasional 100-degree days in May or June.

“For the Bay Area and especially the North Bay, that could vary a lot,” Gass said.

As suddenly as warm conditions appeared this week, they’re likely to disappear Wednesday when high temperatures potentially dip back into the 80s.

The trend may continue into Memorial Day weekend with highs in the low 80s.

