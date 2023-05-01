May is here and with it comes the potential for rain this week across parts of Sonoma County.

Here’s what the weather will look like each day this week, according to the the National Weather Service.

Monday

• Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

• Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday night

• A 40% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.

• West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch possible.

Tuesday

• A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail.

• Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• New rainfall amounts between 1/10 and 1/4 of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night

• A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail.

• Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

• A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

• Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

• Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Thursday

• Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Thursday night

• Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Friday

• Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Friday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Saturday

• Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

Saturday night

• Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Sunday

• Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.