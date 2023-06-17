May was worst month for fentanyl deaths in San Francisco since 2020 despite crackdown

Despite a state crackdown to seize fentanyl and arrest its traffickers and dealers in San Francisco, more of the city's residents fatally overdosed on the synthetic opioid in May than in any month since at least 2020, according to city and county data.

The California Highway Patrol has seized more than eight pounds of fentanyl in the city's Tenderloin district and its surrounding areas since May, following the governor's announcement of a task force with state and local authorities targeting traffickers and dealers.

But despite the haul — which the governor's office said is theoretically enough to kill the population of San Francisco three times over — the number of deaths from accidental overdoses on the synthetic opioidlast month was the highest it's been since the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made the month-by-month data available in 2020.

In May, when the state and local partnership began, 63 people died of accidental overdoses of fentanyl, the data shows. That was the most of any month since 60 died of fentanyl overdoses in January 2020. The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Through the end of May, 275 people have died in San Francisco in 2023 from fentanyl overdoses, according to the data. There were 168 deaths through the same period in 2022.

Still, Newsom announced the seizures by the CHP as a success in combating the opioid crisis.

"I'm proud of the CHP and CalGuard's lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin's poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable," Newsom, a former San Francisco mayor, said in a statement Thursday. "These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: we must do more to clean up San Francisco's streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods."

While month-to-month data on fatal fentanyl overdoses in San Francisco was not available before 2020, the city recorded 239 such deaths in 2019, an average of fewer than 20 per month. Before 2019, the city never averaged more than 10 fentanyl overdose deaths per month, making this May's 63 deaths likely the most the city ever experienced.

On top of the fentanyl it seized, the CHP recovered more than 2 pounds of of methamphetamine, 319 grams of cocaine and 31 grams of heroin.

The state agency made 92 felony and misdemeanor arrests.

Newsom stressed in April when he announced the crackdown that it would target dealers and traffickers, not people struggling with substance abuse .