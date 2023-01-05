McCarthy flounders as GOP rebellion paralyzes the House for a second day

CATIE EDMONDSON
NEW YORK TIMES
January 4, 2023, 5:15PM
Updated 20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — A right-wing Republican revolt paralyzed the House for a second painful day Wednesday, leaving Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California fighting for political survival after losing a half-dozen consecutive votes for speaker and no clear path forward to allow Congress to function.

In a spectacle on the House floor not seen in 100 years, unrelenting hard-right lawmakers refused repeatedly to throw their support behind McCarthy, the party leader, who suffered another three humiliating defeats in a grim replay of the three he endured Tuesday. The episode again put Republican divisions on vivid display, grinding the House to a standstill and extending an ignominious start to the new Republican majority, potentially foreshadowing an era of dysfunction and disarray.

McCarthy vowed to keep fighting, and he and his allies adjourned the House early Wednesday evening so he could huddle with his top deputies and the ringleaders of the opposition to explore a resolution. But there was little sign that the stalemate could be broken, and even an entreaty from former President Donald Trump for the party to unite around McCarthy fell flat.

The historic deadlock — the first of its kind since 1923, when it took the House nine ballots to elect a speaker — effectively blocked Congress from functioning, preventing lawmakers from being sworn in, putting off the adoption of new rules to govern the chamber and making legislative work impossible. Rank-and-file Republicans groused that it had scuttled their vows to immediately use their new power to unleash a torrent of oversight investigations as their first order of business.

Some of McCarthy’s detractors viewed that consequence as an upside to their revolt, and they showed no signs of fatigue.

“Time is on our side,” said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va. “It’s worth taking a few days, or a few weeks, to get the best possible speaker. The country can’t afford to continue what we’ve always done to get what we’ve always gotten.”

Others were not so sanguine.

“There are multiple levels of Dante’s Inferno, and we’re in one of them right now,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., adding that his party could not continue to go down the same path after two days of embarrassing votes on the House floor with roughly the same results. “We’ve got to get everybody back in the room and start beating the daylights out of each other.”

With all members elected to the House present and voting, McCarthy needs to receive 218 votes to become speaker, leaving little room for Republican defections, as the party controls only 222 seats. He has consistently fallen well short of that level this week, drawing no more than 203 votes even as his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, has won 212, with every member of his party united behind him.

On Wednesday, McCarthy lost a fourth, fifth and sixth ballot, with the same 20 defectors who opposed him on Tuesday throwing their support behind Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was just elected to his second term and was the first Black man to be nominated by Republicans for the job.

But even as his allies scrounged to pick up the votes he would need to command a majority, McCarthy was losing ground. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who had previously supported him, switched her vote to “present,” withdrawing her backing from McCarthy even though she refrained from supporting another lawmaker.

She later said she had changed her position because she wanted to see a broader debate among Republicans about who the speaker should be, given her colleagues’ concerns about McCarthy.

The deadlock raised serious questions about the vote-counting abilities of the California Republican who has put himself forward as the person best suited to lead the new majority.

For weeks, McCarthy had thrown himself into a grueling effort to win over his critics, engaging in frenzied negotiations to try to lock down the votes, and this week’s defeats have underscored how little headway he made.

When McCarthy has attempted to cajole dissidents of late, it has largely been in group settings, according to lawmakers and aides, rather than in the arm-twisting one-on-one meetings that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a hallmark of her tenure and that proved so effective in corralling her rank and file.

The result was that McCarthy and his top lieutenants appeared to have little command over where the votes actually were and how to move them, having violated what many seasoned members of Congress regard as the two cardinal rules of success there: Never call a vote unless you are certain you have the votes, and never without a Plan B.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chair of the Freedom Caucus and one of the ringleaders of the dissenters, said he had not met with McCarthy one-on-one since lawmakers began voting for speaker.

McCarthy’s final pitch to lawmakers behind closed doors Tuesday morning before the initial vote, in which he framed their demands as unreasonable and argued that he had “earned” the top post, appears to have stirred even more discontent among the rebels rather than winning any converts.

“There were some members that felt very disrespected,” said Anna Paulina Luna, a newly elected Republican from Florida. “And it pushed them into a category that — I don’t think they’ll ever vote for him.”

Both on Tuesday and Wednesday, McCarthy rarely left his seat on the House floor between or during votes, staying put and gazing intently at his phone while he left it to emissaries — both staff members and allies such as his whip, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, and his close adviser Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina — to buttonhole the defectors. That effort appeared to have picked up considerably on Wednesday, as McHenry and Emmer huddled with the leaders of the rebellion.

At the same time, McCarthy’s efforts to enlist conservative voices beloved by the Republican base to help whip the holdouts into line fell flat.

In the weeks leading up to the first vote, high-profile figures like Donald Trump Jr. and radio hosts Mark Levin and Hugh Hewitt derided the defectors as “knuckleheads” and told their followers that their opposition would undermine the party’s new House majority.

McCarthy recruited Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, the bombastic darling of the right, to make the case publicly and privately for him. Even the former president worked the phones for McCarthy, and on Wednesday morning he reiterated his support for the California Republican in a post on his social media site.

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT,” Trump wrote. “IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH!”

But as McCarthy slogged through another day of defeats on the House floor, it was clear that neither they nor Trump had moved any significant number of lawmakers — or indeed, even a single defector — into McCarthy’s column.

Underscoring the chilly reception even Trump had received among rebellious lawmakers was the response from Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is opposing McCarthy. She suggested that Trump — her “favorite president” — needed to change his message.

“The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, ‘Sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw,’” Boebert said.

McCarthy, ever the happy warrior, showed no signs of doing so, recognizing that his political career was on the line after he had tried and failed once before, in 2015, to position himself for the speakership, and was forced to step aside for fear he could not muster enough support.

“I think that Kevin knows that this is his last shot, and so he’s going to play this as long as” he can, said Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., who voted for McCarthy six times this week. “He withdrew once so that he would have this chance. He’s not going to have this chance again.”

No viable challenger has emerged, but if McCarthy continues to flounder, Republicans could shift their votes to an alternative, such as his No. 2, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, although some conservative lawmakers were privately beginning to question whether he could draw the necessary votes.

McCarthy’s total defeat may be the only concession that appeases the defectors, some of whom have nursed enmity toward him for years. As Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of McCarthy’s chief detractors, walked into Emmer’s office Wednesday evening, he suggested that McCarthy should simply give up and drop out.

“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote,” Gaetz said. “And I’m ready to vote all night or week or month — and never for that person.”

