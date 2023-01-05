McCarthy flounders as GOP rebellion paralyzes the House for a second day

WASHINGTON — A right-wing Republican revolt paralyzed the House for a second painful day Wednesday, leaving Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California fighting for political survival after losing a half-dozen consecutive votes for speaker and no clear path forward to allow Congress to function.

In a spectacle on the House floor not seen in 100 years, unrelenting hard-right lawmakers refused repeatedly to throw their support behind McCarthy, the party leader, who suffered another three humiliating defeats in a grim replay of the three he endured Tuesday. The episode again put Republican divisions on vivid display, grinding the House to a standstill and extending an ignominious start to the new Republican majority, potentially foreshadowing an era of dysfunction and disarray.

McCarthy vowed to keep fighting, and he and his allies adjourned the House early Wednesday evening so he could huddle with his top deputies and the ringleaders of the opposition to explore a resolution. But there was little sign that the stalemate could be broken, and even an entreaty from former President Donald Trump for the party to unite around McCarthy fell flat.

The historic deadlock — the first of its kind since 1923, when it took the House nine ballots to elect a speaker — effectively blocked Congress from functioning, preventing lawmakers from being sworn in, putting off the adoption of new rules to govern the chamber and making legislative work impossible. Rank-and-file Republicans groused that it had scuttled their vows to immediately use their new power to unleash a torrent of oversight investigations as their first order of business.

Some of McCarthy’s detractors viewed that consequence as an upside to their revolt, and they showed no signs of fatigue.

“Time is on our side,” said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va. “It’s worth taking a few days, or a few weeks, to get the best possible speaker. The country can’t afford to continue what we’ve always done to get what we’ve always gotten.”

Others were not so sanguine.

“There are multiple levels of Dante’s Inferno, and we’re in one of them right now,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., adding that his party could not continue to go down the same path after two days of embarrassing votes on the House floor with roughly the same results. “We’ve got to get everybody back in the room and start beating the daylights out of each other.”

With all members elected to the House present and voting, McCarthy needs to receive 218 votes to become speaker, leaving little room for Republican defections, as the party controls only 222 seats. He has consistently fallen well short of that level this week, drawing no more than 203 votes even as his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, has won 212, with every member of his party united behind him.

On Wednesday, McCarthy lost a fourth, fifth and sixth ballot, with the same 20 defectors who opposed him on Tuesday throwing their support behind Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was just elected to his second term and was the first Black man to be nominated by Republicans for the job.

But even as his allies scrounged to pick up the votes he would need to command a majority, McCarthy was losing ground. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who had previously supported him, switched her vote to “present,” withdrawing her backing from McCarthy even though she refrained from supporting another lawmaker.

She later said she had changed her position because she wanted to see a broader debate among Republicans about who the speaker should be, given her colleagues’ concerns about McCarthy.

The deadlock raised serious questions about the vote-counting abilities of the California Republican who has put himself forward as the person best suited to lead the new majority.

For weeks, McCarthy had thrown himself into a grueling effort to win over his critics, engaging in frenzied negotiations to try to lock down the votes, and this week’s defeats have underscored how little headway he made.

When McCarthy has attempted to cajole dissidents of late, it has largely been in group settings, according to lawmakers and aides, rather than in the arm-twisting one-on-one meetings that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a hallmark of her tenure and that proved so effective in corralling her rank and file.

The result was that McCarthy and his top lieutenants appeared to have little command over where the votes actually were and how to move them, having violated what many seasoned members of Congress regard as the two cardinal rules of success there: Never call a vote unless you are certain you have the votes, and never without a Plan B.