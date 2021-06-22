Subscribe

McDonald’s offering COVID-19 vaccine, free food at some California restaurants

JOSHUA BOTE
SFGATE
June 22, 2021, 11:23AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Would you like some fries with your COVID-19 vaccine?

Twenty McDonald's locations in the Bay Area are offering a free jab and one free food item for residents who have yet to get vaccinated. No insurance or appointment is necessary.

The partnership is with the California Department of Public Health and is running throughout the state, with 76 McDonald's in California offering the promotion.

A vast majority of the McDonald's branches offering this vaccine special are in Solano County, the least vaccinated of the nine Bay Area counties with 55% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose. (The other eight counties in the Bay Area have at least 64% of its population receiving the first dose and at least more than half of eligible residents fully vaccinated.)

Both Santa Clara and San Francisco counties have two McDonalds locations apiece offering this deal; the Santa Clara County locations are expected to open up later this week, while information is forthcoming on the San Francisco ones.

The offer began statewide Monday, but only two Bay Area locations have clinics open — both are in Solano County. For more information on when these events are taking place, visit the McDonald's California website here.

