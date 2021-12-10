State Sen. Mike McGuire announces legislation to boost Cal Fire’s ranks, launch staffing study

State Sen. Mike McGuire announced plans Friday for legislation intended to address a shortage in the state’s firefighter workforce, which he says has been pushed to a “breaking point” amid back-to-back wildfire seasons that have shattered California records.

McGuire announced the bipartisan legislation during a 10 a.m. news conference outside the state Capitol, where he was joined by about three dozen Cal Fire firefighters, as well as two of the bill’s co-authors, Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and Brian Dahle, R-Bieber.

Set to be introduced next month, the legislation calls for the immediate hiring of 1,124 firefighters, comprised of 356 full-time firefighter and 768 seasonal hand crew personnel that would provide on the ground support during fire season.

It would also require Cal Fire engines to be staffed by a minimum of three firefighters, a strategy that would help the agency advance quick attacks on new fire starts before they snowball into larger blazes, McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said.

Currently, Cal Fire fire engines are staffed by an average of 2.7 firefighters, levels that fall behind many municipal departments throughout the state, McGuire said.

Lastly, the legislation, which would cost an estimated $214 million annually in salary and benefits for the full-time and seasonal workers , would call for a staffing study of the agency with a deadline that it be sent to the state’s legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom within a year of the legislation’s signing.

Together, those pieces would help remedy the state’s Cal Fire staffing shortage, which has in part been caused by a decrease in inmate firefighter crews in recent years, and has led to firefighters working for weeks at a time without days off while battling some of the largest and most destructive fires in the state’s history, McGuire said.

“Cal Fire firefighters have dedicated their lives to keep us safe,” McGuire said of the legislation, which would have no sunset. “Now we as a state need to step up and keep them safe.”

Cal Fire operates the world’s largest standing firefighting forces, including ground and air resources and full-time personnel of 6,100 as of September 2018. Each year, the ranks of seasonal firefighters, local volunteers and inmate firefighters swell that roster by thousands.

Inmate firefighters are making up a small portion of those ranks in recent years, however, McGuire said. In February of 2020, there were 1,426 inmate firefighters in Cal Fire camps, 126 less, or 8% fewer, compared to the year prior, he said. That number is only a portion of the 4,200 inmate firefighters reported by the state’s firefighting agency a decade ago, McGuire said.

A staffing study would help Cal Fire better gauge how many firefighters and administrative personnel it need for the long-term based on “the conditions that we’re seeing on the ground,” he added.

Sonoma County Board Chairwoman Lynda Hopkins said she was supportive of McGuire’s plan. She too has heard from local firefighters about the mental and physical toll recent catastrophic fires have taken on them, Hopkins said.

“It used to be that any one of these wildfires would be a career fire, meaning that you would have one wildfire of that magnitude in your whole career,” Hopkins said. “Now those career wildfires are happening every year, and setting new records every year.”

Cal Fire staffing was a crucial component of local firefighting efforts in what she described as “fire country” because the state’s firefighters are tapped to provide mutual aid, she added.

She added that more funding for Cal Fire could also lead to an increase in risk reduction efforts when fires aren’t burning in the state, something she saw as a benefit.

Among the speakers during Friday’s news conference was San Diego Cal Fire Captain Angel Hendrie, a firefighter with 26-years of experience who spoke about the toll of long periods on the fire line has had on her and her family, including 15-year-old twins and her husband, who is also a firefighter.

Hendrie described missing out on important life events, as well as experiencing emotional break downs every fire season from exhaustion.

Others around her have also been impacted by the increasing demands of the job, among them a coworker who was her partner for there years, and who committed suicide in 2017 after getting off his shift, Hendrie said.

“Being stuck on duty for long periods of time took a toll on his marriage and mental health,” Hendrie said. “Firefighters from Cal Fire on the front line support Sen. McGuire and his colleagues in this endeavor.”

McGuire said the legislation was needed even in the wake of significant state investments to curb massive blazes and add firefighters. They include the approval of almost $1 billion in September for wildfire prevention in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, as well as at least $200 million annually for the next six years.

In September, the governor’s office announced $138 million in fire prevention grants, supported in part by $14.8 million from Cal Fire’s budget. The total sum was being directed to 105 fire prevention projects across the state.

“It’s simply not enough,” McGuire said in an interview after Friday’s news conference. “There are not enough California firefighters to keep up with the growing demand we’re seeing each and every year.”

Other co-authors of the legislation are Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco and Malibu Sen. Henry Stern, also a Democrat.

