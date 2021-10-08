McKinleyville man convicted of Rohnert Park man’s stabbing

A McKinleyville man was sentenced to probation after being convicted of stabbing a Rohnert Park man to death in a confrontation outside the defendant’s home in August 2019.

Brian Jon Leiteritz, 42, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty on Aug. 5 to stabbing Dylon Liakos two years earlier. If he violates probation, he could be sent to prison for seven years, according to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office.

The stabbing occurred outside Leiteritz’s home on Boss Road after he dialed 911 to report someone had cut his power and was at his front door.

He went outside to confront whoever was responsible even though the 911 dispatcher advised him not to, said Humboldt County Deputy District Attorney Steven Steward.

When authorities arrived, they found Liakos on the sidewalk, stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife.

Steward said Liakos knew Leiteritz’ ex-girlfriend but he didn’t have details on why the victim went to the home and cut its power.

Leiteritz was charged with second-degree murder, but a preliminary hearing in September 2020 ended with a judge ruling Leiteritz should face trial for manslaughter, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

