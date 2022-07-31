McKinney Fire near Yreka doubles California’s 2022 wildfire acreage

The McKinney Fire along California’s border with Oregon exploded in size Saturday to 51,468 acres — 80 square miles — and forced the evacuations of more than 2,000 people in the Siskiyou County community of Yreka.

Officials said early Sunday morning that fire — the largest so far in California’s wildfire season — was 0% contained, and state Highway 96 remained closed along the Klamath River.

The fire, however, remained as of Saturday night at least 5½ miles from Yreka, according to an online map of the fire perimeter the Yreka Police Department shared Sunday morning on Facebook.

“Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City,” officials wrote in their 8 a.m. update.

Larry Castle and his wife, Nancy, were among the 2,000 people in Yreka who were told they had to leave their home Saturday night as officials were going through neighborhoods tying red flags on the mailboxes of every house that they’d checked to ensure the occupants had left.

Larry Castle said he loaded up a trailer with some of his prized possessions, including his motorcycle and his rifles, and he, Nancy and three dogs headed to Mount Shasta to spend the night at their daughter’s house.

He was hopeful that recent brush and tree thinning projects foresters had conducted on the ridge-top above Yreka would save the town, but he wasn’t taking any chances.

“You look back at the Paradise fire and the Santa Rosa fire and you realize this stuff is very, very serious,” he said Sunday morning.

The massive smoke plume from the fire was creating its own weather, including lightning storms. Lightning strikes sparked other small fires, including one west of Fort Jones, according to Klamath National Forest officials.

“The area remains in a Red Flag Warning today for a threat of dry lightning and strong outflow winds associated with thunder cells,” officials wrote in their 8 a.m. briefing. “These conditions can be extremely dangerous for firefighters, as winds can be erratic and extremely strong, causing fire to spread in any direction.”

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Yreka police evacuated a mobile home park called Oakridge Mobile Estates “due to its proximity to the fire and the need for additional time for this group of residents to safely evacuate,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Authorities were providing buses to residents who needed transportation out of the area and set up an evacuation center at the Weed Community Center, 161 E. Lincoln Ave.

Officials also had begun compiling lists of animals lost or found because of the fire; updated information on animal sheltering and how to find animals lost in the evacuation zones is available on the Siskiyou County website.

The fire erupted at 2:38 p.m. Friday at Highway 96 and McKinney Creek Road southwest of the Klamath River, and the cause remains under investigation.

Officials haven’t provided an official tally of buildings burned, but maps show the fire has burned through small, isolated communities, including the incorporated town of Klamath River, home to about 190 people, 20 miles west of Yreka.

The fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames.

Photos from the Grants Pass Daily Courier showed homes and the community center destroyed in Klamath River as well as burned vehicles on Highway 96. Officials said the spent the night-time hours keeping homes and buildings in the Klamath River area from burning .

The McKinney Fire is the largest to date this year, matching all the acreage burned in 2022 before it ignited.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday in Siskiyou County.