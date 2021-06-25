Measure P ruling sets off dueling calls in Sonoma County: Defend new sheriff oversight vs. start over on reforms

Law enforcement reform advocates on Thursday called on Sonoma County officials to defend a voter-approved accountability measure after key parts of the landmark initiative were struck down by an appointed labor board in Sacramento.

Local law enforcement groups behind the legal challenge meanwhile called on the Board of Supervisors to begin a more collaborative effort that gives their members a greater say in the final shape of expanded civilian oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.

The dueling responses came a day after the California Public Employee Relations Board ruled that core parts of Measure P violated the collective bargaining rights of affected groups of sheriff’s deputies, correctional officers and dispatchers.

The board, which rules on issues impacting government labor groups, nullified wider investigative and disciplinary powers granted under the measure to the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach.

A coalition of activists and police watchdogs who banded together amid last year’s historic racial justice protests to push for the measure have now called on the Board of Supervisors to defend it in court.

“The history of civilian oversight reform is that you pass something and the police unions challenge it,” Jerry Threet, former director of the Independent Office for Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, who helped write Measure P and campaigned for its passage.

“The board has an obligation to defend an ordinance passed by [nearly] 65% of voters in the county,” Threet said.

The labor board’s ruling “undermines public trust and makes a mockery of the Board of Supervisors, the (county oversight) office and most importantly, the voters that ushered in Measure P,” Dmitra Smith, the former head of the county’s Commission on Human Rights, said.

“The Board should stand with Sonoma County voters and appeal this decision immediately,” she said.

Opponents of the measure and law enforcement representatives, for their part, said the Board of Supervisors, in bowing to activists’ pressure last summer and placing the reform measure on the ballot, had bypassed employee groups in the sheriff’s office and jeopardized more a collaborative and perhaps enduring outcome.

“When you have one side ramming their requests down the throats of the other side with no opportunity for them to respond and express their concerns, this is where they end up,” said Mike Vail, president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs Association, said.

The Board of Supervisors will consider its next steps on July 13, when it meets with County Counsel Robert Pittman behind closed doors to discuss the labor board’s ruling, board Chair Lynda Hopkins told The Press Democrat on Thursday.

The unanimous ruling by the four-person board came at the close of business Wednesday.

The panel faulted the Board of Supervisors’ process in approving and placing the measure on the ballot — one that even several supervisors acknowledged was quick last year in the wake of intense public pressure after the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police.

But critics of the ruling said it amounted to an extraordinary override of voters’ will by a board that describes itself as “a quasi-judicial administrative agency.”

If the board’s ruling stands, the county’s law enforcement watchdog agency will not have the authority to conduct its own investigations of deputies, publish body camera footage, subpoena personnel records including prior complaints made against an officer, recommend discipline or sit in on interviews during internal affairs investigations.

Hopkins called the ruling undemocratic.

“If a majority of Sonoma County voters do not have jurisdictional authority over law enforcement then who does?” she said.

The county has 30 days to decide whether to appeal the ruling by filing a case with the 1st District Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

Such a step isn’t certain. Supervisor David Rabbitt, who expressed skepticism of the ballot measure after county counsel informed the supervisors it was legally vulnerable, said he wanted to hear if the county had a case.

“I don’t think the voters want us to defend something in the courts that has no chance in hell of succeeding,” he said.

From its outset, Measure P faced strong opposition from law enforcement. Sheriff Mark Essick, an early opponent, said he felt parts of the measure contradict state law and legal precedent. He asked a judge in August to grant him authority to hire outside counsel to fight the measure after it was placed on the ballot. He was denied.

The two labor groups, the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, also filed their case with the labor board after it was placed on the ballot.