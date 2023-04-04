Medi-Cal will soon end some people's benefits. What this means for you

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest, low-income Californians who enrolled in Medi-Cal — California's version of the government-funded Medicaid health insurance program — have been able to keep their coverage without having to prove every year that they still qualified for it.

That's because the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which President Trump signed into law in March 2020, offered states extra money if they stopped booting people off Medicaid. And all but a handful of states complied.

In December, though, Congress ended the "continuous coverage requirement" as of March 31, giving states 14 months to restart the annual eligibility checks and trim their Medicaid rolls. Some states plan to begin culling enrollees this month, although California won't start disqualifying people until July 1.

The risk, analysts say, is that many eligible people will be kicked off Medicaid because they didn't receive or didn't understand the state's request for information about their circumstances. The Kaiser Family Foundation has estimated that 5 million to 14 million Americans will fall off the Medicaid rolls at least temporarily.

If you're on Medi-Cal (or caring for someone who is), keep an eye out for a letter from county officials asking for the information needed to determine your eligibility. But don't panic if you don't get one right away, said Louise Norris, a health policy analyst for healthinsurance.org; the state plans to spend more than a year on eligibility checks.

Here's an explanation of what's happening and what options current Medi-Cal enrollees will have.

Is the government cutting Medicaid?

Not exactly, although the changes happening now across the country will probably reduce the program's cost.

During the pandemic, the number of Medicaid enrollees swelled in California (by about 20%, to 15.5 million in December ) and nationwide (by about 30%, to 92 million in November ). The percentage of uninsured Americans dropped over that same period — a rare occurrence in the wake of an economic downturn.

The increase in Medicaid enrollees stemmed in part from the job losses and other economic disruptions caused by the response to the pandemic, but also from the pause in eligibility redeterminations.

Here's a good illustration. States allow women who are pregnant to qualify for Medicaid at higher income levels. According to the Commonwealth Fund, though, a new mother can lose her benefits a few months after giving birth if her income exceeds the lower limit for nonpregnant enrollees. In Texas, for example, the income limit for pregnant women is about twice the federal poverty level; for nonpregnant parents, the Commonweath Fund says, it's 16% of the poverty line — "a level that disqualifies almost all adults." The COVID-19-era continuous coverage requirement let those mothers stay on Medicaid, but when that policy ends, their coverage will end too unless their income drops.

Medicaid's growth came at taxpayers' expense, given that Medicaid is jointly funded by federal and state governments. Total Medicaid costs rose 7% to 12% in each of the last three years as enrollment surged, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated.

Checking eligibility again will bring the numbers down, in large part by excluding families whose current incomes are above the Medicaid limit. But it will also restart the costly and inefficient churning caused when qualified people are kicked off for failing to respond to a request for information about their income. That's been a consistent problem for Medicaid, analysts say, although its prevalence is hard to measure.

The California Department of Health Care Services estimates that 2 million to 3 million Medi-Cal enrollees could lose coverage as a result of income determinations — some because they no longer qualify, but many because the department has lost contact with them. Nationally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that nearly 15 million people will lose Medicaid coverage, more than 40% of them because of "eligibility redetermination errors."

To try to reduce that number, the state is enlisting "DHCS Coverage Ambassadors" from diverse groups to try to reach Medi-Cal enrollees "in culturally and linguistically appropriate ways." If you're interested in becoming an ambassador, you can learn more about the program at the coverage ambassadors' English or Spanish websites.

Will millions of people go uninsured?

Potentially, yes.

Many who fall through the bureaucratic cracks will re-enroll automatically the next time they're in the hospital. The bigger effect, Norris said, will be on people who unwittingly lose their coverage, then get turned away trying to refill a prescription or at a doctor's appointment. They'll have to put off care until they successfully re-enroll.