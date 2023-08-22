As the Mediterranean Oak Borer continues its path of destruction through Sonoma County’s majestic oaks, experts will gather later this month to try to improve their understanding of how to combat the invasive beetle in the North Bay and elsewhere.

The U.C. Cooperative Extension will host a workshop Aug. 31, geared toward improved understanding of the biology, ecology and management of the insect among arborists and others on the front lines of tackling the issue, according to Michael Jones, the extension’s forest adviser for Mendocino, Lake and Sonoma counties.

Virtual attendance is open to all interested parties, who have grown in number in the weeks since a west Santa Rosa resident described encountering infestations around his neighborhood off Hall Road in the pages of The Press Democrat last month, Jones said.

All kinds of tree workers, master gardeners and resource conservation districts are getting involved, he said.

“We’ve had some good engagement, and people are paying attention — trying to work with us to help track it,” Jones said. “We’re definitely getting a lot of interest.”

There remains no sure cure or treatment for the injury wrought by the borer, though management and destruction of infested materials can help stem their spread. One approach is a process of solarization, which involves sealing infested wood under transparent tarps.

At least one company, Davey Tree Service, is injecting an insecticide/fungicide cocktail into infested oaks, but the process is expensive and its impact has not been fully tested for Mediterranean Oak Borer, Jones said.

Either way, practitioners should focus most work on the spring season, when pregnant females are preparing to disperse and lay eggs in neighboring trees, Jones said. That’s also the time when oak trees are “waking up” and drawing significant amounts of water into their trunks and branches, which would facilitate distribution of injected chemical cocktails, if they are in use.

“I want to make sure that we are optimizing the efficacy” of management and treatment, Jones said.

“This is stuff that we’re going to talk about in the workshop and find out from arborists what their experience and brainstorm new ideas,” he said. “It’s really going to be an all hands effort to figure out what we’re going to do about this pest.”

First discovered in California in and around Calistoga in 2017, the Mediterranean Oak Borer attacks a variety of oak trees, especially the stately valley oak, California’s largest oak species. It also has been found in at least 11 other species, including blue oaks and black oaks.

The exotic beetle typically attacks trees already suffering from drought, disease, wildfire or other injury. Browning leaves in the canopy are the first symptom.

Since its presence was confirmed in 2019, it spread throughout the Napa Valley and into Sonoma and Lake counties. The borer has been found around Lakeport and Kelseyville in recent months, Jones said.

The Mediterranean Oak Borer also was recently detected in Cloverdale, he said, and is “super active” in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights, where new infestations have been discovered recently in an expanding zone.

The borer is a species of ambrosia beetle, so named because of its symbiotic relationship with a fungus that females bring into the tunnels they bore and cultivate as food for larvae and adults.

The tunnels’ galleries weaken the tree, while the fungus interferes with the circulation of water and nutrients, killing it.

Some 75 or 80 people already have signed up for the workshop, which runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

It is free, but registration is required at https://surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=41289.

In-person attendance is reserved for arborists at the U.C. Cooperative Extension, Sonoma office, 133 Aviation Blvd., #109 in Santa Rosa. Those certified by the International Society of Arboriculture can earn continuing education credits.

A Zoom link will be provided to registered virtual attendees.

Contact Jones for more information at 707-463-6344 or mjones@ucanr.edu.

Additional information can be found at ucanr.edu/sites/mobpc/ or at ucanr.edu/sites/Mendocino/files/332536.pdf.

Information on infested wood disposal can be found at ucanr.edu/sites/pshb/management/#infested-material-disposal.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.