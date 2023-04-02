Mendocino County authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the killing of a 20-year-old Redwood Valley man Wednesday morning in Covelo.

Lee Anthony Joaquin is wanted in connected to the homicide, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The man killed, Nicholas Shehli Whipple, was found unresponsive after sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to Tabor Lane in Covelo, north of Willits.

Authorities at the scene were unable to revive Whipple using using CPR and “emergency life-saving efforts.” Deputies found the 20-year-old had a possible gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that Whipple’s injury was “possibly the result of a physical assault.” The release said the agency would conduct a death investigation but did not identify the death as a homicide.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment regarding why the case is now labeled a homicide and why or when Joaquin was identified as a suspect.

In the release, authorities described Joaquin as a adult man who is 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has shoulder-length hair that is sometimes put in a ponytail.

The release identified Joaquin as “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Joaquin or any information related to this homicide, are urged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office by calling 707-463-4086.

