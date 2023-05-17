Even from afar, the snapping turtle perched on rusted chains in the Chicago River looked gargantuan.

Kayakers enjoying a spring outing recorded the plump reptile, marveling at its wrinkled and chunky legs and its shell, which barely covered its thick green body.

In the video, which was posted on Twitter this month, one of the kayakers, Joey Santore, sounding astonished, cries with an expletive: “Look at the size of that thing!”

Chicago River Snapper aka Chonkosaurus. Great to see this beast thriving here on what was once such a toxic river, but is slowly getting cleaned up & restored. Somebody planted a bunch of native plants up the river from here, too. I can only wonder this things been eating. pic.twitter.com/u6bhlpo4p5 — Joey Santore (@JoeySantore) May 6, 2023

Santore’s friend, Al Scorch, gave the turtle a name befitting such an enormous reptile: Chonkosaurus.

Ever since, thousands of people online have heaped admiration on Chonkosaurus, writing about the beefed-up turtle and about the men whose wonderment has brought the video more than 700,000 views.

Santore, who posted the video on Twitter and grew up in a Chicago suburb, said in an interview that he and Scorch were on the river May 5 to film a video for his YouTube channel, “Crime Pays But Botany Doesn’t,” which educates viewers about ecology.

At first, Santore and Scorch couldn’t quite make out what was sitting above the water. Then they paddled closer.

“It was so fat, you know, the legs kind of spilled out,” Santore recalled. “It looked like a fat sandbag.”

Chris Anchor, a senior wildlife biologist with the Forest Preserves of Cook County, said the turtle is female — and most likely “loaded with eggs.”

While he did describe Chonkosaurus as “very large,” the snapping turtle is not among the largest he’s seen. Anchor, who sees around 300 to 500 turtles every year through his work, said the species can weigh as much as 60 pounds.

Though it’s difficult to tell in the video, Anchor guessed that Chonkosaurus weighed around 40 pounds.

What was more noteworthy, he said, was that the video highlighted the health of the Chicago River and surrounding land — a result of the 1972 Clean Water Act.

“It’s something that would not have occurred 40 years ago,” Anchor said. “You’ve got a lot more eyes in the river now that are seeing things that no one ever noticed before.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.