Meet Cloverdale’s correctional officer-turned artist

Jerry Stocker spent 31 years working as a correctional officer with the California Department of Corrections. Since retiring he has immersed himself in the arts and is open to creating consignment pieces or special orders. Most pieces take between six to eight hours to complete, while larger ones might take several days. Prices range from $35 to $275, with the average piece selling anywhere from $35 to $75.

Jerry Stocker’s post-retirement life as an expressive artist stands in stark contrast to his 31-year career as a correctional officer with the California Department of Corrections.

“I am a different person now. Whereas my work required following a strict set of safety guidelines and constantly being alert and observant of dangerous situations, retirement has afforded me the opportunity to relax,” he said. “I’m no longer controlled by those strict prison rules.”

The 68-year-old Sacramento native moved to San Rafael when he was 13. For the next six years, he lived on the grounds of San Quentin State Prison where his dad was a printing instructor.

He originally aspired to be a dentist and was even accepted to the UC San Francisco School of Dentistry but ended up earning a bachelor's in criminal justice from Cal State East Bay instead.

“Since I grew up in San Quentin housing, it seemed an easy transition to becoming a correctional officer,” he said. “It paid well, $600 per month for full-time work, which was a lot back then.”

Starting his career at the age of 21, Stocker steadily moved up through the ranks, from correctional officer to correctional sergeant, parole agent, correctional lieutenant, correctional counselor, correctional captain and facility captain, working at California facilities in Norco, Oakland, Jamestown and Sacramento.

As strange as it may seem, he says his interactions with inmates and parolees is the one aspect of his former career he misses.

“Every inmate and parolee was different, and I treated them as they treated me. I never really cared about their crime,” he said. “I treated them equally. Most of the contacts were positive and I enjoyed resolving their problems.”

Stocker met and Kim met at a disco in the mid-70s. As they were dancing and getting acquainted, each was surreptitiously interviewing the other with the intent of finding a permanent life partner.

“I guess we got the answers we were looking for since we each told the friend we came with we were going to get married to each other,” he said.

Forty-four years, one son, one daughter-in-law and one grandson later, he said Kim is still his best friend and the greatest joy in his life.

Creating stained glass pieces

Being an artist was never on his radar while working in corrections. After several months of post-retirement relaxation, though, he decided to intentionally seek out an art form he would enjoy.

His only previous exposure had been throwing pots in his high school ceramics class. This time around, he discovered stained glass and dove in headfirst, much to the delight of his wife.

“Using the basement in our home as a workshop, I outfitted every possible window in that house with custom stained glass,” he said. “It was really beautiful and personally satisfying.”

Kim Stocker describes them as customized to fit angular windows above the normal square windows, making them truly unique.

“He made them with opaque glass so that the setting sun would not blaze into our house,” she said. “They wouldn't fit any of our regular windows now.”

One piece he made just for her was a four-by-four stained glass with French baroque curls and hanging fuchsias above nine-inch square water glass panels.

“Jerry installed it in the window above our large soaking tub in the master bathroom. I adored that piece and wanted to bring it with us when we moved,” she said. “Unfortunately, it would have been difficult to uninstall and wouldn’t have fit in any window in our new house.”

Beginning his business

In lieu of curtains, five of his custom stained-glass panels hang in the windows of their Cloverdale home and a lamp with a stained-glass shade he made sits in their living room. The couple moved here in 2016.

Soon after getting settled in, the Stockers invited their neighbor Mary Antonini to stop by for a visit.

“I was in awe of the beautiful and unique pieces of art in their home, and even more impressed to learn they were made by Jerry,” she said. “My husband and I now have five pieces of his artwork. Each time I look at them I see something I hadn’t seen before.”

Stocker discovered his current artistic passion in the art section of the public library when he came across a book entitled “Mixed Media Mosaic” by Laurie Mika. Although his interpretation of mixed media mosaics is different than hers, this was the inspiration for his latest artistic endeavor.

It was also the beginning of his business, “Fat Cats Art,” named in honor of Jennifer and Ashley, two fat cats the couple had at the time.

Stocker finds objects for his artwork at second hand stores, Goodwill, Salvation Army, swap meets, yard sales and bead shows. For broken and intact jewelry, as well as other tokens, he visits online sites like eBay and Etsy.