Meet ‘Deebo,’ Safari West’s newest giraffe

Safari West has named its newest giraffe “Deebo” after the public overwhelmingly voted in favor of the moniker in an online poll.

The name pays homage to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

New parents, Nikki and Kubwa, welcomed their baby boy on Oct. 6.

After his birth, the Santa Rosa animal park posted the sports-centric poll on its website for people to vote on what to name the new addition. More than 1,500 votes were cast. In addition to “Deebo,” choices included “Buster,” “Jarifi,” “Jimmy G,” “Curry” and “MattyVino.”

“We wanted to have something that kind of reflected about the majestic personality of a giraffe, they’re absolutely glorious animals, they really are. So what we decided this time was to look at some sports figures that have been very inspiring,” Safari West marketing director Aphrodite Caserta said.

“Deebo,” received over 40% of the vote.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1Rj7gJ1xC-4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When the giraffe was born, he was 117 pounds and six feet tall.

“Newborns are all legs when they are born,” Caserta said. “They don’t just get up and run. They’re all gangly, they’re all legs, they’re just adorable,” she continued.

Now 2 months old, Deebo, is “thriving,” according to the park, spending his time nursing and getting to know the other giraffes on the property.

One of those giraffes is Ollie, born on the property shortly before Deebo. He was also named through a poll on the Safari West website.

“It’s always fun to get our guests involved,” Caserta said.

Home to 15 giraffes, the park both educates their visitors on conservation efforts and donates to a number organizations that focus on conservation, including the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Giraffes are considered a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list since 2016, and their population is on a downward trend. The report states there are around 68,000 mature individuals in the wild.

A main focus for the park is to “instill as much information” about wildlife in their visitors so when they go home they can advocate for and learn more about wildlife, Caserta said.