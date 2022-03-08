Meet Garrett Sholin, Petaluma’s 2021 Police Officer of the Year

It had all of the elements of a high-octane action movie. Classic automobiles. Chop shops. International intrigue.

More than two years after responding to a call about three stolen Porsches, Petaluma Police Officer Garrett Sholin got a tip that the suspect in the case, 71-year-old Novato resident Wayne Krieger, was returning from international travel aboard a cruise ship destined for San Francisco.

So in late November 2021, Sholin worked with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, among other agencies, to coordinate Krieger’s arrest. In subsequent interviews, Sholin, a four-year patrol officer, sussed out the location of chop shops in Novato and Santa Rosa.

And in late 2021, Petaluma Police were able to return the stolen Porsches to their rightful owner, bringing to a close one of the most significant vehicle embezzlement and stolen vehicle cases in Petaluma history. The remarkable resolution came two years after the initial stolen vehicle report, bucking typical crime-solving statistics. It’s also a key reason Sholin was named Petaluma’s Police Officer of the Year for 2021.

“Officer Sholin’s work on that initial case demonstrates the importance of doing really high-quality police work, and being thorough,” said Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano. “That’s when great breaks like this happen – he connected the dots and put a great case together that’s impacted a lot of victims.”

In its Facebook post announcing Sholin’s selection as Officer of the Year, the Petaluma Police Department noted the stolen vehicle case would be “a career defining moment for many police investigators or auto theft detectives.”

But Sholin’s career, launched in 2017 as a traffic enforcement officer, is just getting started.

Born and raised in Ukiah, Sholin made his way to Sonoma County via his criminal justice education at Sonoma State University. He wasn’t sure where that education would take him until he interned with the Petaluma Police Department in 2014.

“I had thought about it when I was younger,” Sholin said, referencing thoughts of being in law enforcement. “My parents will tell you that I was always very rule-oriented growing up, and didn’t like to break the rules.”

Today, Sholin is part of the city’s traffic enforcement unit, covering Petaluma on two wheels as one of four motorcycle officers in the department.

Savano said the drive, work ethic and perseverance that Sholin showed in following through on the stolen vehicles case, or in various arrests he’s made while investigating catalytic converter thefts around town, have also served him well on the traffic team, which Savano characterized as an important piece of the city’s policing puzzle.

“When it comes to our mission of keeping the community safe, traffic safety is a big part of that,” Savano said.

For Sholin, riding a motorcycle for work is a bit of a callback to his younger days, when he rode dirt bikes with his dad.

It also means Sholin, who drove the three-wheeled parking patrol vehicles when his career began, and then shifted to police cruisers, has operated just about every combination and configuration of wheeled vehicles in the Petaluma Police fleet.

Sholin said he likes the motorcycles, 2017 Harley Davidson Electra Glides, because they’re more maneuverable in traffic.

Although he finds himself packing different – or less – equipment on any given shift, Sholin’s reason for going to work each day hasn’t changed too much.

“There’s a lot of different things that we get to do – some of it good, some of it harder stuff,” Sholin said. “But ultimately, at the end of the day, the best part of this job is getting to help people who are asking for help and need help, so we can make a difference in their lives for the better.”

