Meet ‘Mr. Big,’ Santa Rosa’s most senior summer camper

1996: Camp Yu-Chi begins. The name means “acorn of the live oak” in Pomo language.

1958: Camp Wa-Tam debuts. The name means “by the lake” in the Pomo language.

Summer camp season is underway across Sonoma County, offering children experiences from canoeing to cooking, rock climbing to robotics.

For the two thousand or so kids who will attend Santa Rosa City Recreation and Parks’ summer programs — at Camp Doyle, Yu-Chi, or the city’s premier camp, Wa-Tam — part of their experience includes meeting “Mr. Big.”

Mr. Big is Ryan Shepherd, the recreation coordinator for the city’s summer camp program. He adopted the moniker per camp tradition in 1989, when he was a counselor aide and the Tom Hanks film “Big,” was in peak demand at local video stores.

It turns out, Shepherd, who stands 6 feet 3 inches, never outgrew summer camp and has spent 35 years working in the city’s popular summer program. He was first an aide, then counselor, camp director, and finally in his current position, which he’s held since 2000.

Wa-Tam, which started on the banks of Lake Ralphine in Howarth Park in 1958, has run more years with Shepherd as part of it than without.

“I have sons and daughters of staff that I worked with (in the early 90s) working with us now, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s exactly the same, how do you do it?’” he said. “So there’s a really family kind of feel to that aspect of it.”

The traditions — from the hikes to Spring Lake to the Thursday night sleep out under the stars and a French toast breakfast the next morning — are a big draw.

But Shepherd and his staff are always looking for ideas to keep it relevant by incorporating different activities, like yoga or making up new lyrics to popular songs for weekly skits performed for parents.

Doyle Adventure Camp This camp at Doyle Park, includes field trips accessed by Santa Rosa City Bus. Shepherd says the camp teaches children the importance of public transportation and how to use it safely. Limited spots are still available the week of 7/5-7/7 srcity.org/summercamps

In addition to Wa-Tam, Shepherd is also responsible for Doyle Adventure Camp at Doyle Park and Camp Yu-Chi at Youth Park, which he helped start in 1996, as well as camps held during spring and winter breaks.

April and May are crunch-time for Shepherd who also teaches psychology and economics at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park. Once summer hits, though, it’s mostly smooth sailing. Knowing he’s helping kids shape lifetime memories make the late nights and weekends worth it.

“Seeing a kid get their first s’more, seeing a kid do an archery contest against a staff member and beating them, hearing the giggles at the same skits we’ve been doing forever,” he said, listing the things that keep him returning.

He still visits each camp at least once every weekly session, singing songs and sharing stories with campers, which means thousands of Santa Rosa children have had some interaction with Mr. Big over the past 35 years.

Undoubtedly, he’s left his mark, but plenty of kids make an impression on him, too.

“When a camper tells us what their camp name is going to be when they’re a staff member or CIT (counselor in training) that’s when it gets me. That’s one of my favorites,” he said.

At 51, Shepherd figures he’ll keep at it another nine years before he passes the torch, possibly to someone he had as a camper or mentored along his same path.

“As long as I keep loving it, I want to keep doing it, but 60’s the mark where I want to try something new,” he said.

Between now and then, he’s looking at opportunities to create new camps, given that demand for spots in all the Santa Rosa City summer camps fill in a matter of days if not hours. His ideal location is Nagasawa Park in Fountain Grove, in no small part because of the lake.

Shepherd had no way of knowing how prophetic his camp nickname would be four decades later, but just like Tom Hanks’ character in the movie that inspired it, the job seems to ensure his inner child is free to be.

It’s an ethos Mr. Big cultivates in staff and volunteers, right down to the youngest camper.

“Because the staff are silly and open and fun and free, it shows the kids… this is a place where everyone knows you’re allowed to be yourself and you’re allowed to be a kid out here and we celebrate that,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JenInOz.