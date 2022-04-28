Meet Sonoma County’s youngest movie makers: Honorees of the Five Minute Film Festival

Lucia Ferrer and Julia Olson walked their first red carpet this month.

April 11 was chilly with strong winds, but nothing could wipe the smiles off the faces of the two Windsor High School sophomores as they answered questions outside the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol.

“It’s been such a long road,” Ferrer said. “Creating the five-minute film and submitting it. ... It is crazy that we’re here.”

The two classmates were among a few dozen local students honored for their submissions to the Sonoma County Office of Education’s Five-Minute Film Festival. The event, which returned to an in-person celebration for its eighth year, recognized short films students made centering on the theme “heroes.”

“This one felt extra special,” Matt O’Donnell, technology innovation specialist at SCOE, said of the festival. “It felt like a big celebration, not just of the films, but kind of being back in regular life.”

Three awards were given at the end of the festival. Ferrer and Olson walked away with the Audience Choice award for their film “Legacy.” It explored the concept that everyone can be the hero of their own story.

“We’re very thankful,” Ferrer said. “This is surreal.”

Judges Mike Starkey, Kathryn Hecht and Pete Stringfellow selected two other films for awards: one for best adherence to the theme and another for the judges’ choice.

Evan Foley and Max Schottenfeld, students at HillCrest Middle School, won best adherence to the theme for their film “Heroes of the Redwoods,” a documentary about coastal redwood preservation.

“Heroes from the Rubble,” a film by Miles Willover of Windsor High School, won the judges choice award. Through animation, it explored themes of depression and finding and offering encouragement.

O’Donnell said the intent of the film festival is to give students the opportunity to communicate their knowledge and creativity in a way other than writing an essay.

“We weren’t just targeting the media teachers,” O’Donnell said. Students could work with their English or history teacher, “as a way of learning some tech skills and showing what they’re learning to parents as well as teachers.”

As the honorees entered the Rialto, they posed for photos in front of the movie posters they had made to show off their videos.

Laughter mingled with the busy sounds of the popcorn machine. In the darkened theater, the audience watched stories that ran a wide spectrum of topics and formats: from documentary to comedy to animated drama. The heroes featured included a dog, American poet Langston Hughes, a wildland firefighter and even the Lake Tahoe-area black bear fondly nicknamed Hank the Tank.

“Even though it’s the same theme, it’s always amazing, the different types of films we get,” O’Donnell said.

Elbi Zamora, a fifth-grader at the Spring Hill School in Petaluma, honored his grandmother as the hero of his film. An immigrant from the Philippines, she started a high school in the province of Pangasinan, to ensure students had a place to continue their education after elementary school.

“Grandma’s my hero,” he said.

After each screening, the student filmmaker or team of filmmakers and their teacher went to the front of the theater to get feedback from Stringfellow, Hecht and Starkey.

For Zamora, it wasn’t the praise from the judges, the chance to get dressed up or the pictures on the red carpet that had him most excited.

What did?

“Mostly the popcorn,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.