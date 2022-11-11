Subscribe

Meet Sonoma’s Dottie Sturm, one of America’s first female Marines

DANIEL JOHNSON
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
November 11, 2022, 6:30AM
Born in a small town in Texas, she went on to make history in 1942 as a member of the first US Marine Corps women’s reserve platoon. And 80 years later, the Sonoma resident is in the spotlight once again as the city commemorates Veterans Day.

She’s Dorotha “Dottie” Bodine Sturm, who is now a resident of Broadway Villa Personalized Post-Acute Care & Rehabilitation after 22 years of living in Sonoma’s Pueblo Serena Mobile Home Park with her husband, Leo Sturm.

“She could take care of herself pretty well until about two years ago,” says Sonoma resident Kathleen Mellon, her daughter. “She now has a little dementia and is frail, due to her old age. She falls a lot. But the staff members at Broadway Villa say she’s awesome.”

Sturm was born in Coolidge, Texas, and grew up on a farm in nearby Teague.

“Her upbringing was pretty strict,” Mellon said. “When she was 16, she wanted to get away from the farm and be part of the war effort. She wasn’t 17, but she got her sister, Janelle, to sign for her so that she could join the Marines.”

The first female US Marines enlisted in 1918 when the Navy Secretary allowed women to enroll for clerical duty, but women were not allowed to sign up for nonclerical duty until 1942.

Women who aspired to serve in the women’s reserve needed to meet strict standards. Initially, the eligibility requirements were similar for women officers and enlistees (general service Marines): United States citizenship, not married to a Marine; either single or married, but with no children under 18 years old; height 5 feet or taller; weight 100 pounds or more; good vision; and good teeth.

Enlistees needed to be 20 to 35 years old and have had at least two years of high school. Officer candidates were required to be 20 to 49 years old and be either a college graduate or have a combination of two years of college and two years of work experience.

Sturm’s service began when she took her first train trip to New Orleans to be sworn in, along with other women. She then reported to Hunter College in New York City for training.

“I wasn’t afraid — just awfully excited,” Sturm recalled in her unpublished memoir. “One of my suitcases didn’t arrive in time, so I marched for three weeks in high-heeled shoes and a multicolored dress. It was May and as hot as could be. The dress faded and the colors ran down into my stockings!”

The women later were bused to an Army base near the college and divided into platoons.

“I remember a lot of angry drill sergeants drilling us,” Sturm wrote. “They called us everything under the sun until we learned to march.”

All the women had an opportunity to try out as drill sergeants.

“I had my opportunity one day, but it took five minutes to let the drill sergeant know that it wasn’t for me,” she wrote. “I had those girls falling all over each other.”

One morning, the women marched in a parade in downtown New York City honoring Chiang Kai-shek, then the leader of the Republic of China.

“Glory be!” she wrote. “I was so proud as we marched down Fifth Avenue, with confetti falling on our heads. The bands were playing, and the crowds were cheering. It was the proudest moment of my life.”

In June, Sturm was assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, joining about 2,000 men and 200 women. Over the course of World War II, almost 18,000 women who trained at Camp Lejeune served, including Eugenia Lejeune, the daughter of the general for whom the base is named.

Enlistees were inducted into several specialties, ranging from cooks and clerks to transport personnel and mechanics. One-third of the women worked in aviation-related fields, especially at the nearby Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point.

“Everyone was called by their last name there, and I was called either Bodine or Tex,” she wrote. “Our platoon of women came together in the mess hall. Guys would line up to ask us out. We could have dates every night if we wanted to. There was always a dance that anyone could go to.”

Sturm attended transportation school five days per week, going on maneuver tips, with all of the trucks and jeeps several feet behind each other. She graduated from the school six weeks later and then was assigned to Edenton, North Carolina, where she drove buses, trucks, jeeps — and on one occasion, a garbage truck — to a laundry facility.

She learned to drive 18-wheel trucks by first learning how to back them up between other 18-wheelers. One day, Sturm was told to take one into the garage for a break adjustment.

“The garage doors went up and down, and I forgot the main part of the cab was taller than a regular truck,” she wrote. “Well, the garage door came right off as I drove in with my heavy foot. The door lay on top of the truck cab. The office of an officer was right next door to the garage. He came out screaming … I think he thought we were being attacked. Come to think of it, maybe that’s when I got the garbage truck assignment.”

Her husband, Leo Sturm, says she liked to tell the story to others.

“She said she could drive anything anywhere; that’s one time she didn’t make it,” he said, laughing.

Edenton was an air base, so planes flew in and out, day and night. Once each month, all the platoons had to march from one end of the air strip to the other for an inspection. The company’s commander was at the reviewing stand as the band played patriotic songs.

“It always gave me goose bumps to realize that I was part of this,” Sturm wrote. “I was a little farm girl from Texas, and I was so proud that I was a woman Marine.”

Mellon added, “My mother liked being in the Marines because there was a sense of belonging and community.”

Sturm left the Marines in 1944 and married another Marine, Charles Mellon. They had three daughters before divorcing in 1949. She then married Frank Spinek, a photographer for the Baltimore News-Post, and began teaching third graders at St. Agnes Catholic School in Baltimore County. Spinek passed away 20 years later and in 1972, she married Leo Sturm, a bricklayer and home renovator.

“My mother is very well-mannered and reserved,” Mellon said. “Leo is outgoing, and after she married him, she ‘came out of herself’ more. They made friends wherever they went.”

Neighbor Helena Friedmann was well aware of Dottie’s affection for Leo.

“She really loves him,” Friedmann said. “He’s very important in her life.”

Dottie particularly enjoyed gardening and liked hunting down antiques with Leo so that he could refurnish and sell them.

They lived in Texas and Las Vegas before moving to Sonoma in 1997 to be closer to Kathleen, who lived in Kenwood before moving to Sonoma.

Leo also has health issues, and in their later years, the couple took care of each other until Dottie moved to Broadway Villa.

Kathleen visits her there once per week.

“She knows who she is, but only weighs about 100 pounds,” she said. “I feel badly that she’s in an isolated place and can’t hear at all. But the staff there says she really makes her wants known. That doesn’t surprise me: She has very much a Marine-like bearing.”

Friedmann has also noticed the bearing.

“She is 98 years old, but as straight as an arrow,” she said. “She has a military gait that is just wonderful.”

Yet she also has a “lovable, sweet nature,” Friedmann said.

“If I went to her home and told her that I liked one of her plants, she would give it to me and say, ‘Just bring back the pot,’” she said.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.

