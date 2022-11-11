Born in a small town in Texas, she went on to make history in 1942 as a member of the first US Marine Corps women’s reserve platoon. And 80 years later, the Sonoma resident is in the spotlight once again as the city commemorates Veterans Day.

She’s Dorotha “Dottie” Bodine Sturm, who is now a resident of Broadway Villa Personalized Post-Acute Care & Rehabilitation after 22 years of living in Sonoma’s Pueblo Serena Mobile Home Park with her husband, Leo Sturm.

“She could take care of herself pretty well until about two years ago,” says Sonoma resident Kathleen Mellon, her daughter. “She now has a little dementia and is frail, due to her old age. She falls a lot. But the staff members at Broadway Villa say she’s awesome.”

Sturm was born in Coolidge, Texas, and grew up on a farm in nearby Teague.

“Her upbringing was pretty strict,” Mellon said. “When she was 16, she wanted to get away from the farm and be part of the war effort. She wasn’t 17, but she got her sister, Janelle, to sign for her so that she could join the Marines.”

The first female US Marines enlisted in 1918 when the Navy Secretary allowed women to enroll for clerical duty, but women were not allowed to sign up for nonclerical duty until 1942.

Women who aspired to serve in the women’s reserve needed to meet strict standards. Initially, the eligibility requirements were similar for women officers and enlistees (general service Marines): United States citizenship, not married to a Marine; either single or married, but with no children under 18 years old; height 5 feet or taller; weight 100 pounds or more; good vision; and good teeth.

Enlistees needed to be 20 to 35 years old and have had at least two years of high school. Officer candidates were required to be 20 to 49 years old and be either a college graduate or have a combination of two years of college and two years of work experience.

Sturm’s service began when she took her first train trip to New Orleans to be sworn in, along with other women. She then reported to Hunter College in New York City for training.

“I wasn’t afraid — just awfully excited,” Sturm recalled in her unpublished memoir. “One of my suitcases didn’t arrive in time, so I marched for three weeks in high-heeled shoes and a multicolored dress. It was May and as hot as could be. The dress faded and the colors ran down into my stockings!”

The women later were bused to an Army base near the college and divided into platoons.

“I remember a lot of angry drill sergeants drilling us,” Sturm wrote. “They called us everything under the sun until we learned to march.”

All the women had an opportunity to try out as drill sergeants.

“I had my opportunity one day, but it took five minutes to let the drill sergeant know that it wasn’t for me,” she wrote. “I had those girls falling all over each other.”

One morning, the women marched in a parade in downtown New York City honoring Chiang Kai-shek, then the leader of the Republic of China.

“Glory be!” she wrote. “I was so proud as we marched down Fifth Avenue, with confetti falling on our heads. The bands were playing, and the crowds were cheering. It was the proudest moment of my life.”

In June, Sturm was assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, joining about 2,000 men and 200 women. Over the course of World War II, almost 18,000 women who trained at Camp Lejeune served, including Eugenia Lejeune, the daughter of the general for whom the base is named.

Enlistees were inducted into several specialties, ranging from cooks and clerks to transport personnel and mechanics. One-third of the women worked in aviation-related fields, especially at the nearby Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point.

“Everyone was called by their last name there, and I was called either Bodine or Tex,” she wrote. “Our platoon of women came together in the mess hall. Guys would line up to ask us out. We could have dates every night if we wanted to. There was always a dance that anyone could go to.”

Sturm attended transportation school five days per week, going on maneuver tips, with all of the trucks and jeeps several feet behind each other. She graduated from the school six weeks later and then was assigned to Edenton, North Carolina, where she drove buses, trucks, jeeps — and on one occasion, a garbage truck — to a laundry facility.

She learned to drive 18-wheel trucks by first learning how to back them up between other 18-wheelers. One day, Sturm was told to take one into the garage for a break adjustment.

“The garage doors went up and down, and I forgot the main part of the cab was taller than a regular truck,” she wrote. “Well, the garage door came right off as I drove in with my heavy foot. The door lay on top of the truck cab. The office of an officer was right next door to the garage. He came out screaming … I think he thought we were being attacked. Come to think of it, maybe that’s when I got the garbage truck assignment.”