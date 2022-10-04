Meet the creative mind helping rebrand Sonoma County’s small Latino businesses

Storytelling comes naturally to Ricardo Ibarra.

For the first decade of his career, the Mexico native worked as a reporter and editor, telling stories for journalism outlets including Sonoma Media Investments’ La Prensa Sonoma.

These days Ibarra, 43, is telling stories of a different kind, working mostly with Latino-owned businesses to help with branding, marketing and other content initiatives.

From the helm of his fledgling Santa Rosa creative agency Watza Lab, Ibarra specializes in brand identity, multimedia storytelling and bilingual communication strategies.

Among the popular Sonoma County businesses that have hired Watza Lab to help with branding: Mitote Food Park, Charro Negro food truck, Mendoza Winery, Corazón Healdsburg and Landpaths, to name a few.

For Ibarra, past and present clients read like a who’s who of prominent Latino businesses — a reality in which he takes great pride.

“We are Latinos telling Latino stories,” said the native of Los Angeles and Guadalajara. “We embrace Latino culture. We embrace Latino colors. We strive to put more people of color in our clients’ outreach efforts. The way I see it, that’s what this is all about.”

Empowering fellow Latinos

Watza Lab started in 2018. At the time, Ibarra was the community editor for Latino issues at The Press Democrat, the position from which he launched La Prensa Sonoma, a digital Spanish-language publication that covers Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties.

At first, Ibarra did work to support his creative communication studio during nights and on weekends in his Wikiup home. Once the pandemic hit, he asked himself: Why not make the leap to do this full time?

Watza became Ibarra’s sole endeavor in 2020.

“There were no agencies or companies that were delivering these services to small Latino businesses,” he said. “I saw this as an opportunity to help Latino businesses grow and help them in their outreach efforts. I helped them with their branding, logos and color palette. I delivered the message in English to the appropriate audiences. That’s how this took off.”

To fill out the team, Ibarra hired creative friends from all over the world. In some cases, he and the team created just a website for clients. In other cases, the Watza Lab crew put together everything from websites to print materials, logos and social media accounts for clients.

Ibarra certainly is no stranger to communicating creatively. Before he came to Sonoma County, he was director of Radio Indigena, a syndicated radio program covering native cultures and community issues. He was also the editor of El Mensajero weekly Spanish-language newspaper in San Francisco and a reporter for several Spanish-language news outlets in Guadalajara.

When he worked for these organizations, Ibarra had to respond to news every day. In his new role with Watza Lab, he is creating it without being a part of the story; it’s a tradeoff he continues to relish.

“For me it’s about empowering Latinos and Latino business owners to dream big and be successful and live the American dream,” he said.

Multicultural business endeavor grows

There have been a lot of collaboration opportunities in the first few years of the business. Perhaps the most beloved example of Ibarra’s branding work is the logo for the Mitote Food Park in Roseland. Ibarra has several different projects on display, from branding for the park itself to branding for three different food trucks, including Charro Negro, Lucha Sabina and Maria Machete.

“We’ve done a lot of work for a lot of different types of businesses over the years, but in many ways Mitote is what we’re known for,” he said. “It’s high-profile. People love it. And people really like the brands we’ve created.”

Octavio Diaz, who owns Mitote and a host of other food businesses including Agave Healdsburg, Mole Diaz Bros. and Casa del Mole, agreed.

Diaz and Ibarra have collaborated for years — back in 2017, Ibarra went with Diaz to visit Santa Gertrudis, the Oaxacan city in Mexico from which the family hails. Diaz said pictures and video Ibarra captured on that trip helped inform many of the logos Ibarra has made for him since.

The restaurateur added that he is proud to work with Ibarra because he feels like they are brethren.

“It means a lot that Ibarra is part of the community. He wants to lift the community up through his work,” said Diaz. “He knows everyone. Everyone knows him. It’s good to promote from within (the community). We (Spanish-speakers) have to help each other out.”

Watza Lab does work for organizations that are more multicultural in nature like last year’s rebranding work for Corazón Healdsburg and this year they worked with Landpaths on a 25th anniversary video.

“We knew we needed to go with someone with a strong sense of biculturalism, and an ability to produce a seamlessly bilingual video,” Landpaths spokesperson Leilani Clark said. “Ricardo was able to do that for us and the result is a lovely, inclusive celebration of LandPaths' mission to foster a love of the land in Sonoma County."

Earlier this summer, Watza Lab engineered a rebrand of its own — a concerted effort to align company colors with colors more closely associated with Mexico.

The company also unveiled a new logo of a crow dropping food.

Ibarra said the new logo represents Watza Lab’s work with different businesses, companies and organizations. The way he learned it, the crow drops the corn seed and then corn is born, which helps civilizations grow. The anecdote is totally applicable — both for jobs of the past and for the jobs in the future.

“This is exactly what we’re doing at Watza — intervening like the crow, only to help companies with branding and marketing strategies,” Ibarra said. “Our mission is clear. Now we just have to make it happen.”