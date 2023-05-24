Meet the family behind the Dunbar School name

Dunbar School sits in an idyllic spot in Glen Ellen, surrounded by oaks, fields and vineyards. It’s one of the oldest public schools in California. Due to a precipitous drop in enrollment, it will close for good at the end of this school year and the Glen Ellen community will lose its oldest and most beloved institution. The school serves kindergarten to fifth grade.

The school gets its name from pioneers Mary and Alexander Dunbar and their family. One of Mary’s brothers arrived to while California was still part of Mexico. Another brother, Martin, soon followed with his wife and five kids. Next came Mary, Alexander and their six children, ages three to 12, who made the journey from Missouri by wagon train in 1849.

The Dunbars settled near Martin’s family on the Rancho Los Guilucos, which encompassed modern-day Glen Ellen and Kenwood. They may have worked out an agreement with the rancho’s owner, or they may have initially been squatters, like many other newcomers at the time. By 1852, the Dunbars had another son. They also had herds of cattle, horses, and hogs. And tended to fields of barley, wheat and onions. They kept 120 chickens, a big poultry operation in those days.

Judging by the ‘X’s Alexander and Mary used to sign their names, neither could read nor write. Nevertheless, they understood the value of education. When the county established a public school system in 1857, it’s said that the Dunbars converted a chicken coop into a schoolhouse for the “Dunbar School District.” Five of the first students were Dunbar kids. The school register for 1859 lists 41 children from fourteen families, ages four to 18. Two-thirds were recent immigrants.

According to Dunbar School’s website, it was the first of a four-district public school system established by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in 1857.

The Dunbar School was later upgraded to a typical one-room schoolhouse with six windows and a belfry. The late Al Guffanti attended Dunbar School in the 1920s. He recalled that there was an outhouse, a woodburning stove and that he used a tin cup with his initials scratched on it to dip water from a barrel. There was no playground and the boys’ favorite game was “Throw a Rock at the Tree.”

“There were twelve of us from the first to the eighth grade,” Al remembered. “I was the only one in first grade.”

He had fond memories of his teacher, Mrs. Bailey, too. “She was a good teacher, she taught me phonics,” he added. “I spoke Italian and English. She taught me how to read. That was wonderful. I could read!”

By the late 1920s, low enrollment caused the closing of several one-room schools in the area, including Trinity School, Enterprise School, and Dunbar School, too. Eventually a larger Dunbar School was built nearby to serve both Kenwood and Glen Ellen. It opened its doors in 1930. Miss Alice Griffin, a popular teacher from Kenwood, served as its first teacher and principal. That building, surrounded by newer classrooms put up after the baby boom of the 1950s, is still in use after 93 years.

Dunbar School’s closure this year is a significant loss for the community. It must have felt the same when it closed for the first time in the 1920s. But already, the school board has voted to allow Woodland Charter School to use the site. It looks like the original Dunbar School bell, hanging by the entrance, will ring in class once again.